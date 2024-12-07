Insider Predicts Mets' Pete Alonso Will Sign $189 Million Deal With AL Team
The New York Mets are just like the rest of the baseball world in that they're waiting on superstar Juan Soto's free agency decision.
Once that decision (which is expected to arrive within the next few days) is made, the expectation is that the market for many other top-tier free agents will quickly come together.
One of these top-tier free agents is former Mets slugger Pete Alonso, who entered unrestricted free agency this offseason after spending the first six seasons of his MLB career in Queens.
The Mets are expected to be suitors for Alonso, especially if Soto signs elsewhere. But in a December 6 article, The Athletic's MLB insider Jim Bowden predicted Alonso would sign with the Seattle Mariners instead.
"The Mariners can’t sit back and let the best rotation in the American League not make the playoffs for a second consecutive season. The best single move they can realistically make is signing Alonso, putting his 40-home run bat behind Julio Rodríguez in their lineup," Bowden wrote.
"Beyond the bat, Alonso brings a fun personality and an ability to perform in the biggest moments — something the Mariners desperately need. Last season, he hit .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs. In the two prior years combined, he had 86 home runs with 249 RBIs.
"The four-time All-Star posts every day. He will turn 30 this week. He played in all 162 games last season and he’s played in at least 150 games in every full season of his career, plus 57 in the 60-game 2020 season," he continued.
Bowden predicted that Alonso would sign a 7-year, $189 million contract with Seattle. While Mets fans would miss Alonso's pop in their lineup, replacing him with Soto surely wouldn't cause too much turmoil.