What’s next for the Mets after Edwin Díaz bolts for Dodgers

The New York Mets have lost their closer.

On Tuesday, right-hander Edwin Díaz agreed to sign with the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported it is a three-year, $69 million deal, setting a new average annual value record for relievers.

Closer Edwin Díaz's deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is for three years and $69 million, sources tell ESPN. The Dodgers, who were targeting bullpen help this winter, got the best closer on the market, setting a new AAV record for relievers. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2025

Díaz, who turns 32 in March, earned the NL Reliever of the Year Award in 2025 after posting a 1.63 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and a 38% strikeout rate over 66.1 innings. It marked the third time in his career that he logged more than 60 innings with a sub-2.00 ERA.

Across six seasons with the Mets, Díaz went 24-22 with a 2.84 ERA and 253 saves. His 14.89 K/9 rate (537 strikeouts in 517.1 innings) is the best mark in MLB among pitchers with at least 100 innings. He finishes his Mets tenure ranked third in franchise history with 144 saves, behind John Franco (276) and Armando Benítez (160).

Edwin Díaz strikes out the side in the 9th to close out the 6-out save as the Mets reclaim the third NL Wild Card spot! pic.twitter.com/eclpK7DpWY — SNY (@SNYtv) September 24, 2025

Earlier this month, the Mets signed two-time NL Reliever of the Year Devin Williams to a three-year deal that guarantees $51 million. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported at the time that Williams was open to a setup role, leaving the door open for Díaz to return to Queens. Now, the Mets must decide whether to build out the bullpen in front of Williams or add another closer.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are among the top suitors for Robert Suárez now that Díaz is off the market. The two-time All-Star led the NL with 40 saves in 2025, posting a 2.97 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over 70 appearances with the San Diego Padres.

Suárez, who turns 35 next March, saw his strikeout rate spike to 27.9% this past season while his walk rate dropped to 5.9%. The right-hander features a four-pitch mix headlined by his 98.6 mph fastball (+14 run value), along with a changeup, sinker, and cutter.

With Edwin Diaz off the market, the Mets and Blue Jays are among the top suitors for Robert Suarez, sources say. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 9, 2025

The New York Post reported Monday that the Mets have shown interest in trading for Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Trevor Megill, who recorded 30 saves with a 2.49 ERA and an 11.5 K/9 rate in 2025. If they do not make a move for either Megill or Suárez, it appears likely they will proceed with Williams as the closer.

Williams, 31, posted a career-worst 4.79 ERA over 67 appearances with the New York Yankees in 2025. He recorded 18 saves in 22 chances but was at his best after David Bednar took over the ninth inning. From Aug. 10 through the end of the season, Williams posted a 2.50 ERA (0.36 FIP) in 19 games, striking out 34 of the 70 batters he faced over 18 innings.

Before being traded to the Bronx last winter, Williams recorded 68 saves with a combined 1.83 ERA across six seasons in Milwaukee. Though his ERA was uncharacteristically high with the Yankees, he showed signs he could bounce back. His strikeout rate remained among the league’s best at 34.7%, and his 2.68 FIP was more than two runs lower than his ERA.

Aside from Díaz, relief pitching was a weakness for the Mets in 2025, particularly down the stretch. Adding Williams is one step toward building a more well-rounded unit, but the loss of their closer leaves a massive hole at the back end of the bullpen.

