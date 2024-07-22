Insider Reveals Mets' Specific Direction Ahead of Trade Deadline
The New York Mets have stumbled a bit coming out of the All-Star break, losing two of their first three games to the lowly Miami Marlins over the weekend. On Monday they will try to split with the NL East's last-place team.
That being said, the expectation is that New York will be looking to add, not subtract to their roster with the trade deadline approaching in eight days.
According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Mets are "firmly" in the buyer category as things are supposed to heat up on the trade market this week with the July 30 date on the horizon.
"One front office executive believes the trade market will “heat up big time this week. Per multiple sources, the Rays are likely to both buy and sell, while the Mets, Padres and Twins are among the teams firmly in the “buyer” category. The deadline is 9 days away," as Feinsand reported on X on Sunday night.
It's no secret that the Mets are in desperate need of bullpen help. Beyond closer Edwin Diaz, Dedniel Nunez, new acquisition Phil Maton and long reliever Jose Butto, who is formerly a starter, there aren't many other options rookie manager Carlos Mendoza can count on.
President of baseball operations David Stearns has been on the phone with other clubs since June attempting to upgrade his bullpen. Maton was the first move, which came on July 9, but there is still more work to be done.
The Mets could also look for another bat, as they haven't received enough production from their offense as of late, especially with pending free agent first baseman Pete Alonso struggling at the dish.
The Mets are 50-48 and tied for the third and final Wild Card spot. But they must bring in reinforcements. Ace Kodai Senga is likely to make his season debut on Friday, so the rotation is stable. However, bullpen is a glaring issue, and an additional bat is a possibility as well.