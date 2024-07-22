Inside The Mets

Insider Reveals Mets' Specific Direction Ahead of Trade Deadline

MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand revealed what the Mets plan to do ahead of the trade deadline.

Pat Ragazzo

Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports / Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Mets have stumbled a bit coming out of the All-Star break, losing two of their first three games to the lowly Miami Marlins over the weekend. On Monday they will try to split with the NL East's last-place team.

That being said, the expectation is that New York will be looking to add, not subtract to their roster with the trade deadline approaching in eight days.

According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Mets are "firmly" in the buyer category as things are supposed to heat up on the trade market this week with the July 30 date on the horizon.

"One front office executive believes the trade market will “heat up big time this week. Per multiple sources, the Rays are likely to both buy and sell, while the Mets, Padres and Twins are among the teams firmly in the “buyer” category. The deadline is 9 days away," as Feinsand reported on X on Sunday night.

It's no secret that the Mets are in desperate need of bullpen help. Beyond closer Edwin Diaz, Dedniel Nunez, new acquisition Phil Maton and long reliever Jose Butto, who is formerly a starter, there aren't many other options rookie manager Carlos Mendoza can count on.

President of baseball operations David Stearns has been on the phone with other clubs since June attempting to upgrade his bullpen. Maton was the first move, which came on July 9, but there is still more work to be done.

The Mets could also look for another bat, as they haven't received enough production from their offense as of late, especially with pending free agent first baseman Pete Alonso struggling at the dish.

The Mets are 50-48 and tied for the third and final Wild Card spot. But they must bring in reinforcements. Ace Kodai Senga is likely to make his season debut on Friday, so the rotation is stable. However, bullpen is a glaring issue, and an additional bat is a possibility as well.

Published |Modified
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He appears on several major TV Network stations including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11, SNY and NY1; and is frequently heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast hosted by Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News