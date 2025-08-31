Is it time for the Mets to call up Brandon Sproat?
The New York Mets' next move is inevitable.
The Mets dropped another game to the Miami Marlins on Saturday, with pitching once again proving to be their biggest issue. It was a disappointing loss for New York, which has now dropped two of the first three games against Miami.
In Syracuse, however, a familiar name was making his case. One of the Mets' top pitching prospects, Brandon Sproat, reminded everyone why he should be next in line for a call-up.
On Saturday, Sproat delivered seven dominant innings: three hits, zero runs, two walks, and nine strikeouts. Over his last 10 starts, he has posted a 1.73 ERA, making it increasingly difficult for the Mets to justify keeping him in the minors.
The Mets have also seen immediate impacts from two other top prospects. Nolan McLean has made three starts totaling 20.1 innings with an 0.89 ERA and 21 strikeouts, setting new team records for a rookie pitcher over that span. Jonah Tong debuted recently, going five innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts, highlighting why he led the minors in strikeouts. Both rookies have helped the team go 4-0 in games they’ve started.
With September roster expansions approaching, the Mets could also add another pitcher, giving them more flexibility to address their rotation struggles. Perhaps Sproat could be the answer to these pitching woes.
Rotation troubles
Even with these prospects making an impact, the Mets’ rotation still has its weak spots. David Peterson, who had been the team’s most reliable starter, has started to falter. On Saturday, he allowed eight earned runs to the Marlins — the highest total of his career.
Peterson’s numbers tell the story: through his first 13 starts this season, he posted a 2.49 ERA. In his last 13 starts, that ERA has ballooned to 4.96.
Kodai Senga, who thrived earlier in the season with the Mets, has struggled since returning from his hamstring injury. In just 35 innings pitched — limited by his inability to go deep into games — he has posted a 5.40 ERA.
To help manage these issues, the Mets plan to move to a six-man rotation, keeping Jonah Tong in the majors while giving the other starters more manageable workloads.
Sensing there might not be a starting rotation spot for Sproat, the Mets tried him in the bullpen during his most recent outing before tonight. He struggled in relief, allowing seven hits and seven runs (five earned) over 3.2 innings, with two walks and four strikeouts.
Sproat might be more comfortable in the rotation, as he showed in his most recent start for Syracuse. Perhaps moving one of the current starters, such as Clay Holmes — who was previously a reliever — back to the bullpen to piggyback off Sproat could be the solution.
Either way, the Mets have a decision to make, and with how McLean and Tong have provided a spark, Sproat might be exactly what they need to make their final push.