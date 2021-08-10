Javier Báez Out Of Mets' Lineup On Tuesday With New Ailment

Javier Báez, who was lifted from Sunday's game with left hip tightness, is out of the Mets' lineup on Tuesday night with a different ailment than what was initially diagnosed.

Javier Báez became the latest Met to go down with an injury on Sunday, after he was pulled with left hip tightness in the fifth inning of the Amazins' series finale loss to the Phillies.

Following a scheduled off day on Monday, Báez is out of the Mets' lineup on Tuesday night, but with a new ailment than what was initially diagnosed.

According to manager Luis Rojas, the tightness that Báez was experiencing in his left hip, has shifted over to his lower back area.

However, the Mets are more optimistic about Báez's status because he has been responding well to treatment. Báez could potentially be available off the bench in tonight's contest against the Washington Nationals, per Rojas.

Mets general manager Zack Scott spoke to reporters before Tuesday's game as well, and echoed a similar sentiment as Rojas. But Scott took things a step further by saying there is a chance that Báez could be ready to re-enter the lineup as soon as tomorrow.

While Báez is just 6-for-34 with two home runs and three RBIs since joining the team after the July 30 trade deadline, the Mets need as much help as they can get given the offensive rut they've been in.

And in order for the Mets to survive this horrid stretch, having lost 9-of-11, Báez must get back healthy and start producing at the plate.

Stay tuned for further updates regarding Báez's injury.