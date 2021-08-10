Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Javier Báez Out Of Mets' Lineup On Tuesday With New Ailment

Javier Báez, who was lifted from Sunday's game with left hip tightness, is out of the Mets' lineup on Tuesday night with a different ailment than what was initially diagnosed.
Author:
Publish date:

Javier Báez became the latest Met to go down with an injury on Sunday, after he was pulled with left hip tightness in the fifth inning of the Amazins' series finale loss to the Phillies.

Following a scheduled off day on Monday, Báez is out of the Mets' lineup on Tuesday night, but with a new ailment than what was initially diagnosed. 

According to manager Luis Rojas, the tightness that Báez was experiencing in his left hip, has shifted over to his lower back area.

However, the Mets are more optimistic about Báez's status because he has been responding well to treatment. Báez could potentially be available off the bench in tonight's contest against the Washington Nationals, per Rojas.

Mets general manager Zack Scott spoke to reporters before Tuesday's game as well, and echoed a similar sentiment as Rojas. But Scott took things a step further by saying there is a chance that Báez could be ready to re-enter the lineup as soon as tomorrow. 

While Báez is just 6-for-34 with two home runs and three RBIs since joining the team after the July 30 trade deadline, the Mets need as much help as they can get given the offensive rut they've been in.

And in order for the Mets to survive this horrid stretch, having lost 9-of-11, Báez must get back healthy and start producing at the plate.

Stay tuned for further updates regarding Báez's injury.

Mets infielder Javier Baez
News

Javier Báez Out Of Mets' Lineup On Tuesday With New Ailment

Mets' Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis celebrate a home run.
News

How The Mets Can Revive Their Playoff Hopes

Mets manager Luis Rojas' job is safe.
News

Report: Luis Rojas' Job As Mets' Manager Not In Danger

The Mets Got Swept by the Phillies over the weekend to lose a hold of first place in the NL East.
News

Where Do The Mets Go From Here?

Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler two-hit the Mets, his former team, on Sunday to complete the sweep for his current team.
News

Former Mets Pitcher Zack Wheeler Continues To Remind Old Team Of What Could've Been

Mets infielder Javier Baez
News

Mets' Javier Báez Exits Sunday's Game Due To Injury

Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker
News

Zack Wheeler Throws 2-Hitter Against Former Team As Mets Get Swept Out Of Philadelphia To Fall 2.5 Games Back In NL East

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard
News

Mets' Noah Syndergaard Throws Off Mound; Jose Martinez Begins Rehab Assignment