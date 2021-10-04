October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Luis Rojas Out As Mets Manager

Luis Rojas will not return as the manager of the Mets next season.
Author:
Publish date:

The ice has officially been broken.

On Monday, October 4, the Mets announced they will not pickup manager Luis Rojas' option for next season.

This move was expected after the Mets endured back-to-back losing seasons with Rojas at the helm.

The Mets also suffered a major collapse going 23-39 over the final two months of the season to finish with a 77-85 record after holding onto first place in the NL East for 103 days.

"We live in a results oriented business, and am deeply disappointed for our staff and fans that we didn’t reach our goals this season," said Rojas via statement.

Rojas, who has spent a number of years as a coach in the Mets' organization, was thrust into the managerial role after Carlos Beltran was fired after a month in the 2020 offseason amid the backlash of the Houston Astros sign-stealing fiasco.

While Rojas won't be back as manager, the Mets have offered him an undetermined role to remain within the organization.

"The entire Mets organization is grateful for the dedication that Luis has exhibited over the last two seasons as manager," said president Sandy Alderson. "He has shown a great commitment to the Mets over many years in multiple capacities. These decisions are never easy, but we feel a change is needed at this time."

The Mets have yet to be linked to any names to replace Rojas, but that decision will likely be made by whoever they bring in as the next president of baseball operations.

Mets manager Luis Rojas' job is safe.
News

Luis Rojas Out As Mets Manager

43 seconds ago
Report: Sandy Alderson is expected to stick around as president of the Mets in 2022.
News

What The Mets Must Do To Turn Things Around In Offseason

34 minutes ago
Mets' Noah Syndergaard
News

Mets' Noah Syndergaard Shaky In Final Appearance of Season

21 hours ago
Aug 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets manager Luis Rojas (19) and a team trainer talk to New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis (28) after he took a hard grounder off his hand in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
News

J.D. Davis To Undergo Hand Surgery; Career With Mets Could Be Over

Oct 3, 2021
Oct 1, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park.
News

Why Mets' Pete Alonso Doesn't Want To Be A DH

Oct 2, 2021
Sep 24, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill (38) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
News

How Mets' Tylor Megill Can Build Off Promising Rookie Year

Oct 1, 2021
Aug 26, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Aaron Loup (32) delivers against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Citi Field.
News

Why Mets' Aaron Loup Still Wants To Pitch With History On Line

Oct 1, 2021
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on September 30, 2021 in New York City.
News

Francisco Lindor Becomes First Mets SS With 20 Homers Since 2016

Oct 1, 2021