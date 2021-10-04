Luis Rojas Out As Mets Manager

Luis Rojas will not return as the manager of the Mets next season.

The ice has officially been broken.

On Monday, October 4, the Mets announced they will not pickup manager Luis Rojas' option for next season.

This move was expected after the Mets endured back-to-back losing seasons with Rojas at the helm.

The Mets also suffered a major collapse going 23-39 over the final two months of the season to finish with a 77-85 record after holding onto first place in the NL East for 103 days.

"We live in a results oriented business, and am deeply disappointed for our staff and fans that we didn’t reach our goals this season," said Rojas via statement.

Rojas, who has spent a number of years as a coach in the Mets' organization, was thrust into the managerial role after Carlos Beltran was fired after a month in the 2020 offseason amid the backlash of the Houston Astros sign-stealing fiasco.

While Rojas won't be back as manager, the Mets have offered him an undetermined role to remain within the organization.

"The entire Mets organization is grateful for the dedication that Luis has exhibited over the last two seasons as manager," said president Sandy Alderson. "He has shown a great commitment to the Mets over many years in multiple capacities. These decisions are never easy, but we feel a change is needed at this time."

The Mets have yet to be linked to any names to replace Rojas, but that decision will likely be made by whoever they bring in as the next president of baseball operations.