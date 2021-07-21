Sports Illustrated home
Marcus Stroman Throws 8 Shutout Innings; Mets Score 7 Runs In Rubber Game Win Over Reds

Marcus Stroman delivered his best outing of the season with eight shutout innings of one hit baseball. And the Mets' offense provided all the support he needed in a 7-0 rubber match win over the Reds.
If there was ever a game the Mets needed, it was on Wednesday afternoon when they took the rubber game from the Reds by a score of 7-0.

The Mets' overworked bullpen got a much-needed rest today when one of the team's three healthy starting pitchers took the hill.

Marcus Stroman, who has tapered off a bit as of late after a strong start to the season, threw his best outing of the year. The right-hander allowed just one hit across eight strong innings, to go along with seven strikeouts on 90 pitches.

Despite not using his slider much in his last few outings, Stroman had a great feel for this pitch today, producing four of his seven strikeouts with it.

Stroman finished his day by retiring 18-of-19 Reds hitters.

Reliever Jeurys Familia played the role of cleanup duty with a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth to secure Stroman's seventh win.

Jonathan Villar, Dom Smith and Luis Guillorme provided the thunder in this one with three homers and seven RBIs. 

Villar's solo shot annihilated a poor fan's phone in the right field seats.

And Smith cracked an opposite field grand slam off Reds starter Jeff Hoffman to bust the game open at 5-0 in the top of the third.

Luis Guillorme continued his hot hitting with his first long ball of the season, for a two-run shot that extended the Mets' lead to 7-0.

In other news, second baseman Jeff McNeil appeared to tweak his foot while running to first in the top of the seventh, and was lifted for precautionary reasons with his team up 7-0. He is expected to be alright.

The Mets have scored 35 runs in their last five games and are now averaging 6.67 runs per game after the All-Star break, which is good for 6th best in the MLB. They finished up their six-game road trip with a 3-3 record, after starting out 0-2 in Pittsburgh.

They are 50-43 and get a well-deserved day off tomorrow, before heading back home to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game weekend series.

