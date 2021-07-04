Mets' Ace Jacob deGrom Receives Fourth All-Star Selection Of His Career

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom received the fourth All-Star selection of his career on Sunday. He was the lone Met to make the roster, but he might not even travel to the contest.

It's safe to say that deGrom was more than worthy of a selection, having endured a historic first half in his 2021 campaign. The 33-year-old has pitched to a league-best 0.95 ERA, to go along with a stellar 7-2 record, 0.54 WHIP and 136 strikeouts in 85 innings.

“It’s definitely an honor any time you get named to this,” said deGrom on the field at Yankee Stadium before Sunday’s doubleheader with the Yankees. “You want to be considered one of the best.”

For deGrom, this is the fourth All-Star selection of his career, but don't expect to see him out on the mound at Coors Field on July 13.

The right-hander is scheduled to start in the Mets' final game of the first half on the Sunday before the break, meaning he will be unable to pitch in the All-Star Game two days later.

“For me, I don’t think it’s smart to go pitch in the All-Star Game,” deGrom said. “I’ve been a little beat up in this first half and obviously missed a few starts that I wish I wouldn’t have missed, so I don’t think it makes sense for me to throw in it.”

DeGrom has already spent time on the IL with right side soreness, before dealing with two additional ailments in right flexor tendinitis and right shoulder soreness following his return.

“I want to be able to run out there every fifth day and, hopefully after the All-Star break, be able to do that consistently and not miss any time,” deGrom said.

At the moment, he is uncertain of whether he will even make the trip out to Colorado to be announced with the rest of the roster.

DeGrom was the lone Met to make the All-Star squad, however, with others opting out of participating in the Midsummer Classic, this could pave the way for Taijuan Walker and Edwin Diaz to be added as replacements.