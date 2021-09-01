Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Popped For Drunk Driving

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on Tuesday morning for drunk driving. Find out the full story of the team's latest mess.

It's the soap opera that never ends.

One day after the Mets were forced to clean up their thumbs-down fiasco, which pinned the players against the fans, it came out that acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on Tuesday morning for drunk driving, as Mike Puma of The New York Post first reported.

Scott is facing driving while intoxicated charges after he was found dozing in his car in White Plains at 4:17 AM by the police on Tuesday morning, per Puma.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Scott attended a charity event at Steve Cohen's home in Connecticut on Monday evening. But the event was over by 9 p.m., per Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News, also said Scott departed Cohen's home between 8:30-9 p.m that night. The time of Scott's arrest came nearly eight hours following the conclusion of the event.

Afterwards, the Mets released a brief statement: "We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott. We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps."

This of course, was a lot shorter than the team release put out regarding the thumbs-down incident, a much smaller issue, on Sunday evening.

Not only is this latest mess a really bad look for ZacK Scott and the Mets, but it pretty much solidifies that the new ownership group has not changed things. Despite Steve Cohen now owning the team, as opposed to the Wilpon family, we have seen the same level of dysfunction, which has never been more amplified than in the past few days.

As for what the next steps might be, I hope for the Mets sake that they first determine if Zack Scott needs help and get him what he needs if so. Regardless, he still made a really poor decision and is lucky that the outcome didn't harm anyone.

When Cohen took over the team in the fall of 2020, he stressed the importance of change and vowed to do a better job of vetting hires.

Well, the first general manager he hired in Jared Porter was fired a month later due to sending inappropriate texts to a reporter during his time with the Cubs a few years back. And the man that replaced him, Scott, has now been busted for drunk driving.