September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search

Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Popped For Drunk Driving

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on Tuesday morning for drunk driving. Find out the full story of the team's latest mess.
Author:
Publish date:

It's the soap opera that never ends.

One day after the Mets were forced to clean up their thumbs-down fiasco, which pinned the players against the fans, it came out that acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on Tuesday morning for drunk driving, as Mike Puma of The New York Post first reported.

Scott is facing driving while intoxicated charges after he was found dozing in his car in White Plains at 4:17 AM by the police on Tuesday morning, per Puma. 

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Scott attended a charity event at Steve Cohen's home in Connecticut on Monday evening. But the event was over by 9 p.m., per Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News, also said Scott departed Cohen's home between 8:30-9 p.m that night. The time of Scott's arrest came nearly eight hours following the conclusion of the event.

Afterwards, the Mets released a brief statement: "We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott. We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps."

This of course, was a lot shorter than the team release put out regarding the thumbs-down incident, a much smaller issue, on Sunday evening.

Not only is this latest mess a really bad look for ZacK Scott and the Mets, but it pretty much solidifies that the new ownership group has not changed things. Despite Steve Cohen now owning the team, as opposed to the Wilpon family, we have seen the same level of dysfunction, which has never been more amplified than in the past few days.

As for what the next steps might be, I hope for the Mets sake that they first determine if Zack Scott needs help and get him what he needs if so. Regardless, he still made a really poor decision and is lucky that the outcome didn't harm anyone. 

When Cohen took over the team in the fall of 2020, he stressed the importance of change and vowed to do a better job of vetting hires.

Well, the first general manager he hired in Jared Porter was fired a month later due to sending inappropriate texts to a reporter during his time with the Cubs a few years back. And the man that replaced him, Scott, has now been busted for drunk driving. 

Mets GM Zack Scott
News

Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Popped For Drunk Driving

How Aaron Loup became "most valuable reliever" in the Mets' bullpen this season.
News

How Aaron Loup Became 'The Most Valuable Reliever' In The Mets' Bullpen

Michael Conforto blasts an upper deck two-run homer in the nightcap of the Mets' doubleheader with the Marlins.
News

Mets Sweep Doubleheader From Marlins As Win Streak Grows To 4 Games

Javier Báez and the Mets repaid their fans with a wild come from behind walk-off victory over the Marlins in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Tuesday.
News

Báez, Mets Repay Fans With Wild Walk-Off Victory Over Marlins

Francisco Lindor apologized to Mets fans for thumbs-down gesture.
News

Javier Báez, Francisco Lindor Apologize To Mets Fans For Thumbs-Down Gesture

Mets middle infielders Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez
News

What The Mets Must Do To Put The Thumbs-Down Drama In The Rearview

Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez gives a thumbs down to the Mets fans
News

Javier Báez Gives Thumbs-Down To Mets Fans; Sandy Alderson Issues Statement

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard made his first rehab appearance since May 27.
News

Mets' Noah Syndergaard Tests Positive For COVID-19