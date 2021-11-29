Mets Agree To Historic Deal With RHP Max Scherzer

The king that was promised.

After a long and drawn out process, the Mets have agreed to a historic three-year, $130 million contract with three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.

Mike Mayer of Metsmerized and Andy Martino of SNY reported that it was a done deal. MLB Insider Jon Heyman was the first to report that they were finalizing the deal and he also mentioned the figures. And Mike Puma of The New York Post revealed there is an opt out after the second season.

Despite initially being seen as the underdog to land Scherzer, talks intensified over the weekend between the two sides.

Now, the 37-year-old will get an MLB record $43.3 million AAV, which is higher than the $40 million that Trevor Bauer received with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

Although the Mets missed out on Kevin Gausman and Steven Matz, they wound up getting the golden goose in Scherzer, who will be under contract through his age-40 season.

Regardless of his age, the Mets were able to pair Scherzer with Jacob deGrom atop their rotation which will give them the best 1-2 punch in baseball.

This duo has won four out of the last six Cy Young Awards in the National League, and have been arguably two of the best pitchers in the game over the course of the past decade.

Not to mention, the Mets will have some insurance if deGrom's elbow issue reemerges next season.

Steve Cohen, Billy Eppler and the Mets have been hard at work over the past week or so. And their latest move signals one thing, they aren't messing around anymore and are ready to change the narrative.

Their payroll is projected to be around $265 million after the signing of Scherzer, and the expectation is that they are not done spending this winter.