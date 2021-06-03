Mets' Big Hitters Starting to Step Up

Despite a slew of injuries, some of the Mets' bigger bats are starting to heat up

With half of their starting lineup still on the injured list for the foreseeable future, the New York Mets are starting to get some much-needed contributions from the heart of their batting order.

In their last four games alone, the Mets' offense has exploded for 31 runs. While they've received help from the "bench mob" during this span, it is their bigger names, who are starting to pull their weight.

They also got first baseman Pete Alonso back from the I.L. on Monday just in time for the start of their seven-game west coast road trip. And his return ultimately proved to be a major impact, as he had a huge series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 5-for-13 with a home run and five RBIs.

The 26-year-old made his presence felt immediately in the first game, driving in four runs on two hits, including a two-run home run in the Mets' 6-2 victory.

After recording another hit in Game 2, Alonso was back at it again in the rubber game on Wednesday, where he delivered another multi-hit performance. He also knocked in the game-winning hit on a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth, which helped propel the Mets to a series victory in Arizona.

While the return of Alonso is huge for the Mets, his temporary replacement at first base is also blistering hot in James McCann. And although McCann has shifted back to his regular catching duties since Alonso was activated, his bat hasn't cooled off.

In his last seven games, McCann is 9-for-24 with two home runs and eight RBIs. He produced a 4-for-5 night against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. And he also knocked in five runs in three games against the Diamondbacks, which was highlighted around a three-hit, four RBI performance in the final game of the series on Wednesday.

“It’s just getting back to the things that I do well, sticking to my approach, and just trying to put a good swing on it, not trying to do too much," McCann said.

After the Mets signed him to a four-year, $40 million deal in the offseason, McCann hasn't lived up to expectations from an offensive standpoint. However, he looks to be coming out of his slump, and is starting to look like the All-Star he once was with the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s one of those things where you get away from who you are and your mechanics change a little bit," said McCann. "Your approach changes, you try to do a little too much. It’s kind of one of those things that you gotta go through at times. The game is extremely hard, and there’s times where it feels like it’s even harder. But you grind through it, and that’s why you play 162 games."

And what about the Amazins' other major offseason acquisition? Superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor certainly hasn't played like one to start his Mets career. But the tide appears to be turning on his offensive woes.

Lindor went 6-for-15 with two extra-base hits, an RBI and three runs scored in the series against the Diamondbacks. He is now 9 for his last 23, and has raised his average above the Mendoza line at .209.

He is also starting to hit the ball harder and produce more quality at-bats for his team.

"I’m getting the barrel to the baseball," said Lindor. "I feel confident I can hit any pitch right now. I’m hitting the pitches I’m supposed to hit hard now.”

The 27-year-old's three-hit day on Wednesday was the icing on the cake, as he is beginning to feel like himself at the plate.

“It feels great, and it means a lot..." said Lindor of his recent hot stretch. "I’m back to being an offensive player and helping the team. … Makes you feel good."

Manager Luis Rojas also likes what he is seeing out of Lindor lately.

“He’s been consistent with his approach. The one thing I’m seeing more now is he’s using the big part of the field. ... I think he’s gotten back to trust hitting the ball to the big part. ... Trust he can stay longer on the pitch," said Rojas.

The Mets' offense will need the meat of their order to keep up their hot hitting with Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto, J.D. Davis and Brandon Nimmo out indefinitely. But there is another member of the lineup, who is stepping up and making an impact, as well.

And that player is Dom Smith. The 25-year-old is slashing .409/.481/.636 with a home run and four RBIs in his last seven games. Smith also had a big series offensively in Arizona, going 6-for-11 with a home run, two extra-base hits and three RBIs.

Between, Smith, Lindor, McCann and Alonso, this group has driven in 14 of their team's last 18 runs across three games.

With the slew of injuries they've had, it is a promising sign that these four regulars are starting to carry the load and play like they are capable of.

When the "Big Four" is clicking on all cylinders like this, the Mets are a tough team to beat, and should be in good shape until they get more reinforcements back in the next month.