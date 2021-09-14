Mets' Brandon Nimmo Hoping To Return This Week

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) is hoping to be able to return from the injured list later this week. Plus get a preview of the '86 Mets documentary, which airs on Tuesday night.

Although he won't be back when he is eligible to come off the injured list on Wednesday, Brandon Nimmo (hamstring strain) is hopeful that he can return later this week.

The Mets have an off-day on Thursday, before finishing out their home stand with a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Nimmo has been running at 90%, while also fielding and taking batting practice and could be on track to be activated over the weekend.

"I know I’ve definitely surprised them," said Nimmo. "Things have been going really, really well. We’re trying to stay on that path, because obviously this is going a lot quicker than they anticipated."

With time winding down on the season and the Mets sitting at 3.5 games back of the second Wild Card spot in the National League, as well as 5.5 back in the NL East, they will need all of the help they can get if they hope to make a last second push for a postseason berth.

Prior to the Mets-Cardinals game on Tuesday night, manager Luis Rojas said there isn't an exact date yet for Nimmo to be activated, but it could possibly be this weekend given his progression.

'86 Mets Documentary

On Tuesday night, the long-awaited 30-for-30 and 1986 Mets documentary: Once Upon a Time in Queens, will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. EST.

This four-part documentary is expected to capture the Mets' rise from turmoil in the 1970's, to the powerhouse they became in the 80's, which ended in a World Series title in '86.

“The characters and events captured in this documentary are so outlandish it is hard to believe this documentary isn’t a work of 80’s-era fiction,” said executive producer of the film and late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel. “Whether you are a New Yorker, a Mets fan or even a fan of baseball makes no difference. This is the definitive, must-see story of a team and a time whose antics and even existence now seem unimaginable.”

The film will feature exclusive interviews from a number of members of the Mets' last championship team, including Keith Hernandez, Darryl Strawberry, Ron Darling, Dwight Gooden and Lenny Dykstra among others.

Lifelong Mets fan Nick Davis directed this doc', which is expected to capture the true excitement of this crazy team that ultimately solidified their legacy as champions of baseball 35-years-ago.

Nido Activated

The Mets are activating catcher Tomas Nido (thumb sprain) from the injured list. He is in the lineup for tonight's game and will serve as James McCann's backup for the remainder of the season.