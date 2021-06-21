Sports Illustrated home
Mets Call Up Starting Pitcher Jerad Eickhoff; Mason Williams Designated for Assignment

The New York Mets selected the contract of starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff and designated outfielder Mason Williams for assignment.
Corey Sipkin

With two more double headers on the horizon this week, the Mets selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Jerad Eickhoff from Triple-A Syracuse and designated outfielder Mason Williams for assignment.

Although manager Luis Rojas said Eickhoff would be available out of the bullpen on Sunday, he was not used, which means all signs point to him getting a start in one of the Mets' two games against the Braves on Monday.

After going 4-0 with a 3.82 ERA and 1.18 WHIP for the Syracuse Mets in May, Eickhoff has had a nightmarish June. In two starts this month, Eichkoff is 1-1 with a 9.82 ERA, allowing 12 runs in his last 11 innings. He has also surrendered 11 long balls this season.

Eickhoff has not appeared in the majors since 2019 for the Phillies, where he spent the first five years of his big-league career. The right-hander has posted a 21-30 record with a 4.15 ERA since entering the league in 2015.

With Joey Lucchesi on the IL with elbow inflammation, the Mets may need Eickhoff to give them a few starts in his place.

If this does wind up being the case, Eickhoff could make a start against his former team later in the week, as the Mets have another double header on Friday with the Phillies.

The hope is, that the Amazins' will be getting the May version of Eickhoff, and not the pitcher, who has gotten knocked around in his last two outings.

As for Williams - who the Mets subtracted from their roster - he signed a minor league deal with the team back in April. After a slew of injuries, New York called him up on May 31. In 17 games, Williams slashed .212/.297/.333 with one home run and one RBI.

