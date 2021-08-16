Mets' Carlos Carrasco Gets Roughed Up In Series Finale Against Dodgers

Mets starter Carlos Carrasco got roughed up in the series finale with the Dodgers, lasting just two innings, while giving up six runs.

With the Mets in danger of being swept by the Dodgers, they needed a big performance from starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco on Sunday night.

Unfortunately, Carrasco came up small, allowing six runs in two innings, which ultimately ended his night and put his team in a big hole early on.

Carrasco gave up a two-run shot to Justin Turner in the top of the first, and then a solo homer to Will Smith, which saw the Dodgers create a 3-0 lead after one.

And in the top of the second, Trea Turner smacked an RBI double, and Max Muncy blasted a two-run homer to extend the lead to 6-0.

After the Mets got two runners on in the bottom of the second, Carrasco was kept in to pinch-hit. However, he did not go back out for the top of the third, being replaced by reliever Jake Reed.

Carrasco's final line was a disappointing on, logging two innings, while giving up six runs on six hits, three homers, three strikeouts and one walk.

"I think there was a few bad pitches in there," said Carrasco after his clunker of an outing. "Bad location in there. I learn from this game everyday. I'm just going to get ready for my next start. (Dodgers) are a really good team and they hit everything. I tried to do my best and it didn't work."

According to Mets manager Luis Rojas, Carrasco's stuff didn't look as sharp as they are used to seeing, and the Dodgers' high-powered lineup made him pay.

"Tonight was different, the stuff was different," said Rojas. "The first pitch of the game was really good, but not a lot of pitches were like that. The fastball didn't have the same zip, the slider was hanging. And you can't do that against this team."

Carrasco has now allowed 11 earned runs in his last 7.1 innings (three starts). He also holds a 10.32 ERA in four starts as a Met, and his latest poor performance resulted in his team getting swept by the Dodgers.

The right-hander missed the first 102 games of the season with a torn hamstring. And as Carrasco went onto reveal, not only is he frustrated with his last three outings, which have seen him struggle mightily, he also feels like he is still in the end of spring training given how much time he spent on the shelf this year.

"It is (frustrating), I'm a human being. After four outings, it still feels like the end of spring training," said Carrasco. "Tomorrow is another day and I have a lot of work left to do to prepare for my next outing."

After Carrasco exited, Reed tossed three scoreless innings in relief, but Yennsy Diaz, Geoff Hartlieb and position player Brandon Drury gave up eight more runs, as the Mets got blown out by a score of 14-4 on Sunday night.