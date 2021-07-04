Mets Complete Wild Comeback To Clinch Subway Series In Game 1 Doubleheader Win Over Yankees

The Mets completed a wild comeback win with a huge seventh inning to clinch the Subway Series over the Yankees on the Fourth of July in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

Game 1 of Sunday's Subway Series Fourth of July doubleheader brought a ton of back-and-forth between these two crosstown rivals.

But a wild six-run seventh inning helped the Mets complete a crazy comeback with a 10-5 victory over the Yankees.

The Mets came back from a three-run deficit, before the Yankees re-took the lead on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth.

With Yankees struggling closer Aroldis Chapman on to preserve a one-run save in the top of the seventh, Pete Alonso took him deep to tie things up at 5-5.

But the offense was just getting started. Chapman was unable to get an out, which caused Yankees manager to lift him for lefty Lucas Luetge.

And Luetge was unable to limit the damage, as the Mets batted around the order in the inning. Pinch hitter Jose Peraza ultimately gave the Mets the lead when he lined a two-run double into left, which a fan reached over the wall and caught.

After the Mets took the lead, Brandon Nimmo busted the game open with a two-run single, before Francisco Lindor capped things off with an RBI hit of his own to enlarge the score to 10-5.

Although starting pitcher Marcus Stroman wasn't his sharpest, his defense didn't exactly help him out either. Stroman battled through five innings, allowing five runs (three-earned) on six hits, with one walk and no strikeouts in a no-decision.

The Mets' offense got off to a fast start again, as Dom Smith stayed scorching hot with a solo home run into the short porch off Gerrit Cole in the first inning. Smith now has three homers and six RBIs in his last three games.

While the Mets struck first, the Yankees clapped back against Stroman in the bottom of the second with a big three-run inning. Lindor's booted grounder, which would have likely been a double play, set up the scoring parade.

Yankees backup catcher Kyle Higashioka proceeded to smoke a two-run double to left field, and newcomer Tim Locastro extended their lead to 3-1 with a sacrifice-fly off Stroman. Due to Lindor's error, Stroman was only charged with one-earned run in the half.

The Mets had a prime scoring chance in the top of the third against Cole with first-and-third with one out, but Smith and Alonso struck out to end the threat.

They were destined to load the bases with no outs in this inning, but a blown call on Nimmo's race to first base with Luke Voit was botched in the replay review, despite Nimmo's foot beating Voit's to the bag.

In the bottom of the third, Stroman's found himself in trouble again with first-and-third and nobody out. However, he was able to induce a double play grounder off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton, which scored another run, but ruled out the possibility of another big inning.

As for Cole, he lost his command in the following inning, issuing two walks and allowing a hit to load the bases with no outs.

That's when Tomas Nido ripped an RBI single to right field to cut the deficit to 4-2 with the bases loaded and still nobody out.

After Luis Guillorme struck out, Nimmo chased Cole from the game with an RBI single to bring his team within a run. Nimmo had two-more hits and three RBIs in his second game back from the IL.

Cole's final line on the day was: 3.1 innings, four runs on six hits, to go along with six strikeouts and three walks.

Hard-throwing righty Jonathan Loaisiga entered in relief for the Yankees to face Lindor with the bases juiced and one out.

And Lindor came through off Loaisiga, singling past a diving DJ LeMahieu at second base to tie things up at four. Lindor had another two-hit day as well, with two RBIs.

Unfortunately, Nimmo got caught leaning off second, and was thrown out for the second out. After falling behind in the count, Smith battled back to draw a walk to load the bases for Alonso.

Alonso hit a chopper that had infield hit written all over it, but Loaisiga was able to make a nifty play off the mound to rob him and get out of the jam with the tie still intact.

In the bottom of the fifth, Stroman got into first-and-third trouble with one out, before a wild pitch handed the Yankees the lead back. Luckily, Stroman was able to limit the damage to just the one run.

The Mets had a chance to answer back in the top of the sixth, but failed to cash in with first-and-second and two outs.

Pitching for the second-straight day, Jeurys Familia came on in relief of Stroman to start the bottom half and worked another scoreless inning.

Following the Mets' wild comeback in the seventh, Seth Lugo set the Yankees down 1-2-3 to clinch the Subway Series win for his team with their second-straight victory.

The Mets have scored 18 runs in their first 16 innings against the Yankees, improving to 43-36 on the season. They will now go for the Subway Series sweep in the nightcap of the doubleheader.