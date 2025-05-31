Mets continue this impressive streak after Francisco Lindor homer
When Francisco Lindor goes deep, the New York Mets have a good chance to win that ballgame.
After Lindor slugged his seventh leadoff home run of the season on Friday in New York's series opener against the lowly Colorado Rockies, the Mets were able to pick up a 4-2 victory as he also went yard in the top of the eighth inning.
With Lindor hitting two home runs for the Amazins' on Friday, which included his leadoff home run, the Mets continued this impressive win streak dating back to last season.
According to Sarah Langs, the Mets have won 25 straight regular-season games when Lindor hits a homer. That ties the 31-year-old for second all-time with Ken Caminiti for the San Diego Padres during the 1997-1998 seasons and the Iron Horse, Lou Gehrig, who accomplished that feat during the 1927-1928 seasons for the New York Yankees.
Read More: Mets' Ronny Mauricio continues to dominate in minor leagues
Lindor has certainly thrived out of the leadoff spot for the Mets ever since Carlos Mendoza moved the shortstop to the top of the order. After a poor start to the 2024 season, Mendoza made the change on May 18; Lindor has slugged 38 home runs and driven in 103 in 166 regular-season games since then.
It really has been quite simple for the Mets and Francisco Lindor. When their star shortstop hits a homer, especially when leading off, the Mets have a pretty good chance of winning that ballgame.
Lindor has also avoided a slow start on offense this season for the Mets, which he has been prone to doing since arriving in Flushing in 2021. In 56 games thus far, Lindor is batting .278/.347/.480 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI. He is also potentially playing his way to his first All-Star appearance as a Met.