Inside The Mets

Mets continue this impressive streak after Francisco Lindor homer

The Mets continued this impressive win streak after Francisco Lindor's leadoff homer.

Logan VanDine

May 30, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) follows through on a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 30, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) follows through on a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Francisco Lindor goes deep, the New York Mets have a good chance to win that ballgame.

After Lindor slugged his seventh leadoff home run of the season on Friday in New York's series opener against the lowly Colorado Rockies, the Mets were able to pick up a 4-2 victory as he also went yard in the top of the eighth inning.

With Lindor hitting two home runs for the Amazins' on Friday, which included his leadoff home run, the Mets continued this impressive win streak dating back to last season.

According to Sarah Langs, the Mets have won 25 straight regular-season games when Lindor hits a homer. That ties the 31-year-old for second all-time with Ken Caminiti for the San Diego Padres during the 1997-1998 seasons and the Iron Horse, Lou Gehrig, who accomplished that feat during the 1927-1928 seasons for the New York Yankees.

Read More: Mets' Ronny Mauricio continues to dominate in minor leagues

Lindor has certainly thrived out of the leadoff spot for the Mets ever since Carlos Mendoza moved the shortstop to the top of the order. After a poor start to the 2024 season, Mendoza made the change on May 18; Lindor has slugged 38 home runs and driven in 103 in 166 regular-season games since then.

It really has been quite simple for the Mets and Francisco Lindor. When their star shortstop hits a homer, especially when leading off, the Mets have a pretty good chance of winning that ballgame.

Lindor has also avoided a slow start on offense this season for the Mets, which he has been prone to doing since arriving in Flushing in 2021. In 56 games thus far, Lindor is batting .278/.347/.480 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI. He is also potentially playing his way to his first All-Star appearance as a Met.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News