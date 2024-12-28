Mets Could Address Corner Infield Hole With Appealing 'Buy-Low' Slugger
A December 26 article from Jon Heyman of the New York Post conveyed that the New York Mets and longtime first baseman Pete Alonso aren't particularly close to making a deal.
"While we’ve said here the Mets and Pete Alonso need to figure it out, there is said to be a sizable gap in talks at the moment," Heyman wrote.
Heyman still asserted that there's a chance Alonso will sign with the Mets. But if they can't come to terms, the Mets will likely look elsewhere to fill their vacancy at third base.
And a December 24 article from Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report made former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Bell — who he deemed one of '7 MLB Free Agents With Huge Buy-Low Upside' — sound like a great option for New York.
"While slugger Pete Alonso has still not signed, the offseason first base market kicked into gear last week as Christian Walker (3/$60 million), Paul Goldschmidt (1/$12.5 million) and Carlos Santana (1/$12 million) all signed new contracts and Josh Naylor (CLE to ARI) and Nathaniel Lowe (TEX to WAS) were traded," Reuter wrote.
"Don't be surprised if Josh Bell outperforms at least a few of those players at a significantly lower price point.
"His numbers last season don't jump off the page, but he picked up the pace after he was traded from the Marlins to the Diamondbacks at the deadline, posting a 121 OPS+ with five doubles, five home runs and 22 RBI in 41 games," Reuter continued.
"Bell has averaged 24 home runs and 87 RBI per 162 games over the course of his career, and the switch-hitter can be a relatively cheap source of power at first base or in the designated hitter role."
Reuter projected that Bell would ink a one-year, $5.5 million deal this offseason, which is nearly the same average annual value that Spotrac (three years, $16.5 million) projects he'll sign for.
Given Bell's upside and bargain price, he could become the steal of this offseason if the Mets sign him.