Mets Could Still Target Kris Bryant, Michael Conforto After Lockout

Black Friday is a time where shopping sprees are not uncommon. And the Mets took a similar approach on this day last November by splurging $124.5 million on a trio of position players in Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha.

But that doesn't mean they are finished adding to their lineup this winter. The Mets still have holes to fill on their roster and could use another big bat.

With a number of remaining free agents being tied to the qualifying offer, meaning the team that signs them would have to forfeit a draft pick to the individual's previous club as compensation, the Mets have been adamant about their intention to stay clear of these types of players.

At least one industry source believes that the Mets realistically have 1-of-2 choices if they decide to add a significant hitter: bring in third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant or re-sign right fielder Michael Conforto since both players are solid defenders and neither is tied to a QO.

Conforto and the Mets were unable to reach an extension last year, and he declined their one-year, $18.4 million QO before the work stoppage. If Conforto signs elsewhere, the Mets would receive a compensatory draft pick in return. However, the door is not fully shut on a reunion just yet, as a source told Inside the Mets.

As for Bryant, the Mets showed legitimate interest in him prior to the lockout and they shouldn't be ruled out on him either, per source.

The Mets are in need of two-way players, which describes Bryant's skillset. He also holds enough versatility to play third base and the corner outfield spots as well. Mets general manager Billy Eppler prefers players that can play on both the infield dirt and in the outfield grass. Bryant fits this bill and would make a major impact with his bat in the middle of the order.

Should the Mets add Bryant, Escobar would likely shift over to second base. However, if the Mets hang onto Jeff McNeil after the lockout, Bryant would fit best in right field, Escobar would stick in the hot corner and Canha could move to a super utility role.

While speaking with reporters at Mets minor league camp on Friday in Port St. Lucie, manager Buck Showalter revealed that he and Eppler have been evaluating their roster's projected outfield to determine whether they are comfortable with where they stand or if there is a move that must still be made in this area.

“(The outfield) is something we have talked about, where we are,” Showalter told reporters. “We are on the same page with everything where that is concerned. It’s a scenario that we are examining to see if we feel comfortable with it. We’re always going to look within first.”

Ironically, Showalter slipped up yesterday by saying "if" Conforto signs elsewhere, despite not being allowed to say players names due to lockout rules. Now, he could have easily just misspoken, but as previously mentioned, Conforto returning to Queens is still possible.

When looking at additional big-name options that wouldn't cost a draft pick, Japanese phenom Seiya Suzuki will be available, swung an impressive bat in NPB and is a Gold Glove outfielder. But it is unknown whether his skillset will translate to MLB.

Kyle Schwarber, who isn't tied to a QO, would also be a significant addition to the Mets' lineup, but his outfield defense is a liability. He fits better as a designated hitter, but the Mets have Robinson Cano and a few other internal options that could occupy this spot.

McNeil, Dom Smith and J.D. Davis all carry outfield experience, but the team intends on making this trio available on the trading block.

The Mets best chance at upgrading their lineup with a big bat, while improving on defense, appears to be going the route of either signing Bryant or bringing back Conforto. Fortunately, both options will still be on the table for New York after a new collective bargaining agreement is reached between MLB and MLBPA.

Additional Notes From Camp

Mets hired former Blue Jays pitcher and University of Princeton alumnus, Danny Barnes as an assistant coach on their major league staff. Barnes' role has not been specified, but Showalter indicated that the 32-year-old will be taking on a number of different responsibilities, comparing him to a utility infielder.

David Wright is expected to serve as a guest instructor for a few days during big league spring training, per Showalter.

Top pitching prospect Matt Allan underwent ulnar nerve transportation surgery last month and is hoping to begin throwing in March. Allan underwent Tommy John surgery in May and is expected to miss the entire 2022 season, which was expected prior to his latest procedure.