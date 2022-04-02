Mets Decide Against Blockbuster Trade With Padres; Still Searching For Pitching Depth

The deal is off.

A potential blockbuster trade that was being discussed between the Mets and Padres has officially fallen through, per MLB Network.

This trade would've seen San Diego send starting pitcher Chris Paddack, first baseman Eric Hosmer, reliever Emilio Pagan and $30 million in cash to New York in exchange for first baseman/left fielder Dom Smith.

The Mets, who are seeking pitching help after losing ace Jacob deGrom for a significant period of time, and potentially losing Max Scherzer to a hamstring injury, decided against taking on $24 million of Hosmer's massive contract, as The New York Post reported.

New York liked the upside of Paddack as a backend of the rotation starter, but felt acquiring him wasn't worth absorbing Hosmer's deal. Instead they will continue to survey the trade market to see if they can add another starting pitcher ahead of the 2022 season.

As for Smith, SNY reported on Saturday afternoon that he wants to play every day and would not be content with a bench role this season. If the Mets choose to hang onto Smith, they will look to get him at-bats at first base, left field and designated hitter. But given the log jam they have at these positions, Smith isn't guaranteed a starting job.

“If I play my game, It’s going to be hard for them to put me on the bench," Smith told Inside the Mets in March. "I’m just going to take it one day at a time, and show them that I can handle the outfield.

"I just want to continue to show Buck (Showalter) and the staff that I’m an everyday player, wherever that is."

Smith experienced a disappointing season in 2021, where he played through a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder, a right wrist strain and groin strain. Now that he is healthy, the 26-year-old could be a prime candidate to have a bounce-back campaign, whether it be for the Mets or another team.