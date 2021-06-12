Mets Dodge Potential Bullet as DeGrom's MRI Comes Back 'Clean'

The New York Mets and Jacob deGrom seemingly dodged a bullet, as the ace's MRI came back clean on Saturday morning.

Talk about a sigh of relief.

After exiting Friday night's start with right flexor tendinitis, Mets' ace Jacob deGrom was seen playing catch on Saturday prior to his team's matchup with the Padres.

And manager Luis Rojas was able to provide more promising news afterwards. deGrom received an MRI this morning that came back "clean," as Rojas described.

The right-hander felt good after playing catch this morning and the plan is for him to go through his normal routine and make his next scheduled start.

Following last night's game, deGrom was confident that this issue was something he could pitch through as a result of getting extra treatment.

deGrom already spent a stint on the IL in mid-May due to right side tightness. The Mets can ill-afford to lose him for any additional period of time.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops, but as of now, so far, so good. And the team is taking it day-by-day with their ace, who is optimistic that he will be out there for his next scheduled outing on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs.