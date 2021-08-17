Mets Drop 4th Straight, Fall To .500 After Bullpen Implodes Against Giants

The Mets lost their fourth straight contest to drop to .500 for the first time since May 6, after their bullpen gave their short-lived lead back to the Giants.

Following a late finish to their Sunday Night Baseball matchup with the Dodgers, the Mets landed in San Francisco in the early hours on Monday morning.

And later that evening, the Mets had a short-lived comeback that saw their bullpen give the lead back to the Giants, who ultimately captured a 7-5 victory in the series opener.

While the offense was able to score five runs, the bullpen gave up five runs, highlighted by Trevor May's rough seventh inning, which led to the Mets' fourth straight loss to drop to .500 for the first time since May 6 at 59-59. They are now 3.5 games back in the NL East.

Starting pitcher Rich Hill, who arrived in San Francisco ahead of the team, retired the first five batters he faced with two strikeouts across three scoreless innings to begin his night.

But in the top of the fourth, the Giants' offense got to Hill, as Buster Posey drove a double into the gap in left center, before Darin Ruff knocked him in with an RBI single for the first run of the night.

Old friend Wilmer Flores recorded the Giants' fifth straight hit in the inning to extend the lead to 2-0 off Hill.

After the Giants went up 2-0, the Mets answered back in the top of the fifth with three runs of their own against ace Kevin Gausman, who did not have his best stuff in this outing.

With runners on first-and-second and nobody out, Pete Alonso snapped the team's 0-for-28 streak with runners in scoring position by sending a two-run triple into the gap in right center field to tie the game.

Not only was this Alonso's first triple of the season, but it was the Mets' first triple in 68 games.

But that's not all, Dom Smith came through with a go-ahead sacrifice-fly to give the Mets a 3-2 lead.

Unfortunately for the Mets, the Giants struck back again in the bottom of the fifth when Kris Bryant blasted a two-run shot to straight away center off Miguel Castro to put his team back ahead at 4-3.

With Gausman out of the game after five, the Mets got the first two runners on in the top of the sixth against the Giants' bullpen. However, the next three batters failed to reach base, which wasted a prime opportunity to tie things up.

In the bottom of the seventh, Trevor May gave up three-runs on back-to-back homers to Brandon Belt and Kris Bryant (second of the night), along with an RBI double to Brandon Crawford, which saw the Giants build their lead to 7-3.

In the following inning, Jonathan Villar got the Mets closer with a two-run shot, cutting the deficit to 7-5.

Trailing by two-runs in the top of the ninth, Giants closer Jake McGee came on and slammed the door shut by setting the Mets down 1-2-3 to end the game.