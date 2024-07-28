Mets Eyeing AL Club's Hard-Throwing Hurler to Boost Bullpen
It's evident that the New York Mets need more bullpen help even after acquiring righty duo Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek this month.
Will they swing big following the trades to bring in the previously mentioned pair of veteran arms? That remains to be seen, but there is an additional reliever with 12-years of big-league experience who they could potentially land.
As MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported on Saturday, the Mets are among the teams interested in Los Angeles Angels right-handed relief pitcher Luis Garcia. But they're not alone, as Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals as the other clubs vying for Garcia's services.
The 37-year-old has a 3.80 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, 40 strikeouts and three saves in 42.2 innings this season. He also holds a sinker and four-seam fastball that sit in the mid-to-upper 90's, which is velocity that would play well in any contender's bullpen. His second most used pitch is a split finger that hovers in the upper 80's, as well as a slider and a sweeper being his next most used.
Garcia is a rental reliever, whose salary for 2024 is $4.25 million. He should not cost a haul to acquire, and the Mets have already been able to trade for relievers in the mid-tier level of the market.
Beyond bullpen reinforcements, president of baseball operations David Stearns is now tasked with finding another starting pitcher after losing ace Kodai Senga for the remainder of the regular season due to a high-grade calf strain. Rookie starter Christian Scott was placed on the 15-day IL with a UCL sprain earlier in the week as well.