Mets Fail To Sign First-Round Pick Kumar Rocker

The New York Mets failed to sign their first-round draft pick Kumar Rocker before Sunday's 5 p.m. deadline.
Sunday's 5 p.m. deadline for teams to sign their 2021 draft picks came and went, and the Mets failed to come to an agreement with their first-round choice Kumar Rocker.

The Mets selected Rocker back in June at No. 10 overall, which was initially looked at as steal and included a $6 million signing bonus.

However, after reviewing his medicals, there were concerns over Rocker's right elbow, which ultimately led to the Mets' decision to not sign him.

“This is clearly not the outcome we had hoped for and wish Kumar nothing but success moving forward,” said Acting General Manager Zack Scott. “We’re excited about the players we have signed and look forward to watching them develop and contribute to the organization in the years to come.”

Instead, the Mets will receive the No. 11 pick in the 2022 MLB draft as compensation for the loss of Rocker.

As for Rocker, the right-hander will forgo his eligibility at Vanderbilt to begin his pro career. Rocker is now eligible for the 2022 draft.

Despite a dip in his velocity last season, Rocker did not miss any time due to injury in his collegiate career.

Although they were unable to sign Rocker, the Mets signed their other 19 picks on Sunday.

