Mets Fall Below .500 As Giants Hand Them 5th Straight Loss

The Mets fell short of a comeback to drop below .500 as the Giants handed them their fifth straight loss on Tuesday night.

The free fall continues.

The Mets lost their fifth game in a row, and second consecutive contest to the Giants to fall below .500 at 59-60 on Tuesday evening. They have now dropped the first five games of a brutal 13-game stretch with their latest 3-2 loss to the Giants and are 4.5 games back in the NL East and 12-20 since the All-Star break.

After the Giants built a 3-0 lead through seven innings, Pete Alonso got the Mets closer with a two-run home run in the top of the eighth. However, they could not complete the comeback.

Giants right-handed pitcher Logan Webb stifled the Mets for the majority of the night, tossing a career-high 7.1 scoreless innings. But Alonso's eighth-inning homer got the Mets back in it and chased Webb from the game.

Meanwhile, Marcus Stroman was more than solid across seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits, while striking out a season-high nine batters and throwing the most pitches (114) in a start in his 2021 campaign. Albeit, he did not get the run support he deserved tonight.

The difference in the game was two home runs from the Giants' offense. In the first-inning, Tommy La Stella greeted Stroman with a two-run bomb, which put the Giants ahead early at 2-0.

Despite throwing a season-high 102-pitches after six, Stroman was asked to do some heavy lifting due to the Mets' taxed bullpen. Stroman stayed in for the seventh and Evan Longoria made him pay with a solo shot on the first pitch to extend the Giants' lead to 3-0.

The Mets had a chance to add another run in the top of the fourth on J.D. Davis' single, but Michael Conforto could not score from second base.

Down to their final three-outs, Jeff McNeil led off the ninth with a single against Jarlin Garcia to put the tying run on first. After Patrick Mazeika moved McNeil over to second on a fielder's choice, Gabe Kapler opted to bring in right-hander Dominic Leone. And Leone struck out Kevin Pillar to strand the tying run in scoring position, as the Mets lost for the fifth straight day.

With Pillar's strikeout, the Mets are now 4 for their last 41 with runners in scoring position.