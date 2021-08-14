Mets' Fall Short In Extra-Inning Loss But Prove They Can Hang With Dodgers

The Mets' four-run comeback ended in disappointing fashion in an extra-innings loss, but regardless, they proved they could hang with a tough opponent in the Dodgers on Friday Night.

The Mets came back from a four-run deficit in their series opener against the mighty Dodgers, but ultimately came up short, after Jeurys Familia surrendered a go-ahead two-run homer to Will Smith in the top of the 10th inning.

In what was a valiant effort by the Mets, ended in disappointing fashion, as they fell by a score of 6-5 in extras.

The Mets are now 59-56 on the season but did not lose ground in NL East as of yet, as the Phillies lost and the Braves currently trail the Nationals. And more importantly, they also might have proven tonight that they can hang with the big-bad Dodgers after all. This of course, is a promising sign given the fact that they have 12 straight games remaining against the Dodgers and NL West leading Giants.

Down 4-0 in the bottom of the seventh, the Mets' offense found some two-out magic when six straight batters reached base safely against reliever Brusdar Graterol and just like that, they came all the way back to tie things up against the Dodgers.

It was Michael Conforto who started things off with a two-out double, before Dom Smith drove him in to get the Mets their first run. Jeff McNeil followed this up with a two-run bloop single to pull his team closer at 4-3. And with J.D. Davis batting with the tying run on third, a passed ball allowed Pete Alonso to race home to the plate and slide in safely, creating a whole new ball game at 4-4.

With the score now tied, Miguel Castro struck out two and worked around a two-out single with some help from J.D. Davis' strong throw to first base to gun down Cody Bellinger in a scoreless eighth.

Despite struggling in non-save situations, Edwin Diaz was asked to come on in a tie game in the ninth. And as he often does, Diaz did not make it easy for himself, but overcame a leadoff walk and a balk with back-to-back strikeouts to strand the go-ahead runner in scoring position.

The Mets were unable to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, which sent the game into extras.

Pitching for the third straight day, Jeurys Familia came in for the top of the 10th and was greeted by Will Smith, who launched a go-ahead homer into the night for a two-run shot.

Jansen stayed on for the Dodgers with a two-run lead in the bottom of the 10th and gave up a run on a fielder's choice from Jonathan Villar, which saw the Mets cut it to 6-5. With the tying run in scoring position and two outs, James McCann was intentionally walked with first base open, which left it up to Tomas Nido as the last man on the bench. And Nido flied out on the first pitch to end the game.

While the Mets couldn't quite pull out a win, despite an impressive showing of heart, they proved they could hang with a very tough opponent in the Dodgers.

The Mets entered a critical three-game set with Los Angeles tonight, but surprisingly deployed their B level lineup against lefty Jose Urias.

And according to manager Luis Rojas, they made the decision to sit Smith, McNeil and Conforto to give them "rest" after they played both games of the doubleheader yesterday.

Urias walked one and did not allow a hit until there were two outs in the bottom of the third when Brandon Nimmo singled. And at this point, the Dodgers already had a 2-0 lead. The left-hander shutout the Mets across five innings, allowing only two hits.

But as Rojas said prior to the game, Smith and the other lefties held out of the lineup would definitely get their chance in this contest, and these words held true, as they led the Mets' comeback in the seventh.

As for Mets rookie starter Tylor Megill, on the three week anniversary of shutting down the Blue Jays' high-powered offense back on July 23, he held his own against the Dodgers' stacked lineup.

Megill danced into and out of trouble for most of the night, but was able to prevent the Dodgers from putting together big innings in order to keep his team in the game.

The right-hander went five innings, allowing three runs on six hits, while striking out six and walking one on 92 pitches.

Megill gave up two doubles in the first, which led to a run for the Dodgers. And although he had two strikeouts and was one pitch away from getting through a scoreless frame to begin the night, Corey Seager smoked an RBI double to center to get his team on the board first. After the Dodgers scored first, Megill was able to bare down to keep the damage at just the one run.

In the top of the third, the Dodgers were in business again, as old friend and former National Trea Turner led off with a single, before Max Muncy hit a soft grounder past the shift to setup first-and-third with nobody out.

And the result was a well-struck sacrifice-fly by Will Smith to extend LA's lead to 2-0. Luckily, Megill was able to once again prevent the Dodgers' deadly lineup from producing a big inning.

In the top of the fourth, the Dodgers got two on with one out and the pitcher's spot up against Megill, who needed to get Urias out before facing the dangerous Turner. But Megill hit Urias on the first pitch, who was attempting to bunt, which loaded the bases. And for the second straight inning, Megill was fortunate enough to only give up a laser beam sac-fly. The Dodgers ended the inning with a 3-0 lead.

Drew Smith was the first man out of the bullpen for the Mets and immediately found himself in trouble, allowing a leadoff double to Chris Taylor. After getting a big strikeout of Cody Bellinger, catcher James McCann made an error on a bad throw back to the mound, which allowed Taylor to advance to third with only one out. And the Dodgers capitalized off this mistake, as former Met Billy McKinney drove in a run on another sac-fly to extend his team's lead to 4-0.