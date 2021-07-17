Mets' Francisco Lindor Headed To IL With Oblique Strain

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was placed on the Injured List with an oblique strain on Saturday.

The second half of the regular season has already gotten off to a nightmarish start for the Mets.

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor's MRI revealed a strained right oblique, and as a result, the team placed him on the 10-day Injured List on Saturday.

Infielder Travis Blankenhorn was recalled from Triple-A to take Lindor's spot on the roster.

Lindor exited Friday night's contest with the Pirates in the top of the fifth inning after grabbing his side following a groundout.

The 27-year-old's first season as a Met began with an underwhelming first half, where he slashed .227/.326/.376 to go along with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs. And although he was starting to show signs of getting back to normal at the plate, Lindor's injury is a major setback both personally, and for the Mets' struggling offense as well.

While oblique injuries typically require a 4-6 week recovery period, the severity of Lindor's ailment is not yet known.

Stay tuned to find out the timetable for Lindor, as he and manager Luis Rojas are set to speak to the media at 5:30 p.m. EST.