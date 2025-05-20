Mets hurler making rival team regret offseason dismissal
Griffin Canning has been a massive asset to the New York Mets to this point in the 2025 season. Few predicted that Canning would ultimately earn himself a spot in New York's rotation during spring training, if only because the Mets already had a crowded starting staff and Canning was fresh off a season where he posted a 5.19 ERA with the Los Angeles Angels, was traded to the Atlanta Braves at the deadline, then never actually pitched in a Braves uniform.
However, Canning was given an opportunity after Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Paul Blackburn all went down before Opening Day — and he has made the most of that opportunity, posting a 5-1 record with a 2.47 ERA across 9 starts (47.1 innings pitched) this year.
What's interesting about Canning is that he essentially fell into the Mets' lap, as he signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the club in December 2024, less than a month after he was non-tendered by Atlanta, which was essentially the Braves' way of saying that they didn't want him anymore.
And in a May 20 article from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller, he explained why he cited "non-tendering Griffin Canning" as the Braves' biggest offseason "mulligan" that they'd likely want to have back.
"In what was one of the first transactions of the entire MLB offseason, Atlanta traded Jorge Soler to the Angels for Griffin Canning. The Braves proceeded to non-tender Canning a few weeks later, as the initial move was purely a salary dump to get out from under the two years and $26M remaining on Soler's deal," Miller wrote.
"But while Atlanta has been stuck with Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder as 'barely replacement level' options for a combined total of 17 starts, Canning is having the year of his life with the Mets, making it a double whammy for Atlanta."
The Mets' franchise and fan base are certainly happy that their NL East rival discarded Canning so willingly.