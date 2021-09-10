Mets' Injury Updates: Syndergaard, Nimmo, Nido

Pat Ragazzo is here to bring you injury updates on Noah Syndergaard (COVID), Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) and Tomas Nido (thumb).

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard threw another bullpen session on Friday afternoon at Citi Field, as he races against the clock to try to make it back before the season ends in the next three weeks.

Syndergaard began a rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on August 26. And although he was scheduled to make another appearance on August 29., COVID got in the way.

While the Mets still haven't given a date for Syndergaard to get back in live game action in the minors, the right-hander is progressing well and is confident that he will be back in the big-leagues this season.

“I think I should have enough time. I’m pretty optimistic about that,” Syndergaard told The New York Post at Engine 325, Ladder 163 in Woodside on Friday.

Syndergaard and teammate Rich Hill visited firefighters earlier today with the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaching on Saturday.

With little time left in the season, when Syndergaard does return, it will be as a reliever. And as the 29-year-old revealed following his first rehab appearance, he will not be throwing his slider or curve ball, as it puts too much stress on his elbow, which underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2020.

Regardless, with his contract set to expire at the end of the year, he is determined to get back on the mound to help his team this season, given how much time he has spent rehabbing.

“Not only that, but just that it’s been two years since I played Major League Baseball, it’s more like an individual reward for me for all the hard work and it’s a bonus if I can go out there and hopefully help the Mets win some meaningful ball games,” Syndergaard said. “I think it’s really important for the future of my career… But I’ve been rehabbing the last two years and I’d like to have something to show for that to reward myself for that journey.”

Nimmo Update

Brandon Nimmo (hamstring) is already running at 75%, per Mets manager Luis Rojas.

Nimmo strained his hamstring against the Nationals on September 4, and Rojas sounded as though he is ahead of schedule.

The Mets are hopeful that Nimmo can return this season, despite only having 21 games remaining on the schedule.

Nido Begins A Rehab Assignment

Mets catcher Tomas Nido will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Friday night.

Nido has endured two separate stints on the injured list since August 16 due to a sprained left thumb.

According to manager Luis Rojas, the pain has subsided, and Nido will rejoin the team after a few rehab games.