Mets Injury Updates: Villar, Davis and Nimmo

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas provided injury updates on Sunday regarding three of his starting position players.
Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas provided injury updates on Sunday regarding three of his starting position players.

Let's start with the man, who is not on the IL.

Starting third baseman Jonathan Villar is out of the lineup for the fourth straight game with hamstring tightness.

Villar produced a pinch hit RBI single off the bench in the sixth inning on Saturday night and stayed in at third for the final four frames.

Manager Luis Rojas was hoping to start him on Sunday, but the performance staff advised against it. 

Villar will be available off the bench again this afternoon in the same capacity as last night. The Mets are hopeful that he will be able start on Tuesday in Baltimore after an off day on Monday.

"I was really optimistic we were going to be able to start him today, but after the three at-bats and some time on the field, talking to the performance staff the recommendation was not to start him," said Rojas prior to Sunday's game.

Rojas went on to stress the importance of being cautious with Villar in order to avoid another situation like what happened with Jeff McNeil last month. 

McNeil was kept out of the lineup for several days due to leg cramps. He re-entered the starting lineup a few days later and pulled his hamstring, which is now expected to keep him out until late-June.

Villar also spoke to the media prior to today's game, and was optimistic about his injury.

"Everything is good now," said Villar. ""I'll be ready for everything, any situation they want."

Rojas also provided updates on two more of his injured regulars' in J.D. Davis and Brandon Nimmo, who have been on the IL since early May.

And unfortunately, neither player is currently swinging the bat, per Rojas.

Davis has a splint on his left hand, which he will wear for the next "few days." And the goal is for him to wear it for a total of 7-10 days.

Center fielder Brandon Nimmo (nerve issue in finger) is taking dry hacks, and is closer to taking soft toss and doing some hitting work, as opposed to Davis.

At the moment, it seems like the Mets dodged a bullet with Villar's hamstring. But unfortunately, both Davis and Nimmo don't sound particularly close to rejoining the club.

