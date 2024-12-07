Mets Interested in Free Agent Postseason Hero
After adding Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes to their rotation, the New York Mets are still in search of one more starter in free agency.
On Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the team remains interested in re-signing left-hander Sean Manaea. However, a fourth year has come up in negotiations with at least one team, which could be outside the comfort zone of Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, given Manaea’s age (33 in February) and his past reluctance to commit to long-term deals with pitchers.
If the Mets pivot, Rosenthal identified Nathan Eovaldi, Jack Flaherty, Nick Pivetta, and Walker Buehler as potential alternatives. While the Mets have checked in on Flaherty and Pivetta, one key detail stood out: “The Mets are among the teams to have expressed interest in Eovaldi,” Rosenthal wrote. He also noted that the Texas Rangers view re-signing the right-hander as a “priority.”
Eovaldi, 34, is coming off a solid 2024 season, posting a 3.80 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and an 8.8 K/9 rate over 170.2 innings. Despite missing some starts due to injury in 2022 and 2023, his numbers remain consistent with his production over the past four seasons, which included two All-Star appearances and a key role in leading the Rangers to their first World Series title.
During the 2023 postseason, Eovaldi was the winning pitcher in five of his six starts, tying an MLB record for most wins by a pitcher in a single postseason. He also earned the victory in the decisive Game 5 of the World Series.
Five years earlier, Eovaldi played a memorable part in the Boston Red Sox’s 2018 World Series run, pitching six innings of relief in the longest game in World Series history, an 18-inning marathon in which he set the record for most pitches thrown by a reliever (97) in a World Series game.
The Mets' rotation currently includes Montas, Holmes, Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Tylor Megill, and Paul Blackburn. However, questions remain about Holmes’ ability to successfully transition back from late-inning reliever to a starter, and there are injury concerns with the others.
Senga made only one regular-season start in 2024 due to shoulder, calf, and triceps injuries, while Blackburn could miss the start of spring training after undergoing an offseason back procedure.
As Eovaldi enters his age-35 season, his velocity remains elite, averaging 95.6 mph on his four-seam fastball, a pitch that produced an excellent +7 run value in 2024. He also features a devastating splitter, though his cutter, curveball, and slider were less effective.
Despite his swing-and-miss stuff, Eovaldi excels at limiting walks, with a 5.6% walk rate over the past five years, ranking fifth-best among pitchers with at least 600 innings pitched.
Eovaldi declined his $20 million player option in November, suggesting he could be seeking a multi-year deal worth at least that amount annually. For context, former Mets pitcher Luis Severino recently signed a three-year, $67 million deal ($22 million AAV) with the Athletics.