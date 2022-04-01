Mets' Jacob deGrom Scratched From Final Spring Start, Headed For MRI On Shoulder

PORT ST. LUCIE -- What was initially anticipated has now come to fruition. Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from his final Grapefruit League start on Friday morning and is headed for an MRI on his right shoulder.

Manager Buck Showalter came into the media room the previous night around 20 minutes after his postgame press conference to deliver the news that deGrom felt tightness in the back of his right shoulder after throwing long toss yesterday.

DeGrom's MRI will be at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Friday and the Mets will reevaluate his status for Opening Day after receiving his imaging results.

The right-hander is scheduled to pitch the season opener for the Mets on April 7 in Washington D.C. against the Nationals. But this plan is now in jeopardy, as the team waits for deGrom's tests to come back.

The Mets have the rest of their rotation on an extra day of rest in case they need to move their starters up a day to replace someone. If deGrom can't go in Game 1 of the regular-season, Max Scherzer would appear destined to get the ball on Opening Day against his former team.

DeGrom did not pitch after July 7 of last season due to a sprain/slight tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The two-time Cy Young Award winner also dealt with a slew of additional injuries prior to hurting his elbow last year including a shoulder issue, right side tightness and flexor tendinitis.

Stay tuned for further developments on deGrom's MRI results.