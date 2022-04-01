Skip to main content

Mets' Jacob deGrom Scratched From Final Spring Start, Headed For MRI On Shoulder

Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from his final spring start and is headed for an MRI on Friday morning.

PORT ST. LUCIE -- What was initially anticipated has now come to fruition. Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from his final Grapefruit League start on Friday morning and is headed for an MRI on his right shoulder.

Manager Buck Showalter came into the media room the previous night around 20 minutes after his postgame press conference to deliver the news that deGrom felt tightness in the back of his right shoulder after throwing long toss yesterday.

DeGrom's MRI will be at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Friday and the Mets will reevaluate his status for Opening Day after receiving his imaging results.

The right-hander is scheduled to pitch the season opener for the Mets on April 7 in Washington D.C. against the Nationals. But this plan is now in jeopardy, as the team waits for deGrom's tests to come back. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mets have the rest of their rotation on an extra day of rest in case they need to move their starters up a day to replace someone. If deGrom can't go in Game 1 of the regular-season, Max Scherzer would appear destined to get the ball on Opening Day against his former team. 

DeGrom did not pitch after July 7 of last season due to a sprain/slight tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The two-time Cy Young Award winner also dealt with a slew of additional injuries prior to hurting his elbow last year including a shoulder issue, right side tightness and flexor tendinitis. 

Stay tuned for further developments on deGrom's MRI results. 

Jacob deGromNew York Mets

Mar 22, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the spring training game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mets' Jacob deGrom Dealing With Shoulder Tightness, Unlikely To Make Grapefruit League Start On Friday

By Pat Ragazzo11 hours ago
Mets' Seth Lugo
News

Mets' Seth Lugo Finally Feels Back To Normal After Full Offseason Of Recovery

By Pat Ragazzo12 hours ago
Mar 24, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets right fielder Mark Canha (19) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Miami Marlins during spring training at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
News

How Mets' 'Sense Of Urgency' Could Be Helping Their Offense Find Rhythm

By Pat Ragazzo19 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) hits an RBI single in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field.
News

Why Ex-Met Michael Conforto Remains Unsigned

By Pat Ragazzo21 hours ago
Mets' Carlos Carrasco
News

Mets' Carlos Carrasco Sees Silver Lining After Up-And-Down Grapefruit League Debut

By Pat RagazzoMar 30, 2022
Mets' Jacob deGrom
News

Mets' Rotation Ranked As Top Unit In Baseball By MLB.com

By Pat RagazzoMar 30, 2022
Mets bring back lefty reliever Chasen Shreve.
News

How Chasen Shreve Is Building His Case To Earn Lefty Spot In Mets' Bullpen

By Pat RagazzoMar 30, 2022
The Mets are acquiring starting pitcher Chris Bassitt in a trade with the Oakland Athletics
News

Chris Bassitt Blanks Marlins In Grapefruit League Debut With Mets

By Pat RagazzoMar 30, 2022