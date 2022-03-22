Skip to main content

Mets' James McCann Scratched From Lineup; Starling Marte Makes Progress

Catcher James McCann was scratched from the Mets' lineup ahead of Tuesday night's Grape Fruit League game. Outfielder Starling Marte (oblique soreness) makes progress towards being ready for Opening Day.

The Mets were expected to play all of their starters, minus Starling Marte (left oblique soreness), in Jacob deGrom's Grape Fruit League outing on Tuesday night against the Houston Astros.

But things rarely go as planned. Earlier this afternoon, Buck Showalter told reporters that catcher James McCann has been scratched from the lineup due to back tightness.

According to Showalter, McCann would likely be in there tonight if this contest were a regular season game. While the Mets do not appear to be too concerned with McCann's back issue, the club plans on evaluating him.

Last season, McCann dealt with back spasms, which popped up around August 17th. Three days later, the Mets placed him on the injured list. McCann did not come off the I.L. until September 4th. 

With McCann sidelined at the moment, Tomas Nido will move up the depth chart. The Mets sent Patrick Mazeika to minor league camp on Monday, but if McCann is unable to bounce-back quickly, Mazeika could return to serve as Nido's backup in the meantime. 

Marte Takes A Big Step

For the first time since injuring his oblique, Marte hit off the tee on Monday, per Showalter.

Barring any setbacks, the Mets are hopeful that the 33-year-old can be ready in time for Opening Day. In order to be available when the regular season begins, Marte will need to ramp up his at-bats before camp breaks on April 5th.

Although the 2022 regular season is inching closer, Marte appears to be on track, which would allow him to avoid an I.L. stint to begin the year. 

