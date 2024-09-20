Mets’ José Iglesias Joins Iconic Journeyman with Latest Hitting Streak
José Iglesias has been a cornerstone in the New York Mets' clubhouse in 2024, and his role has only grown in importance with Jeff McNeil sidelined for the rest of the season due to a wrist fracture and Francisco Lindor managing a back injury.
On Thursday, the 34-year-old journeyman infielder extended his hitting streak to 13 games, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored from the leadoff spot in a 10-6 win over the Phillies. As noted by Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, Iglesias has now strung together 13-game hitting streaks with six different teams— a feat only matched by Gary Sheffield, who played for eight teams, including the Mets, over his 22-year big league career.
Iglesias did not appear in the majors in 2023. He began the 2024 season with Triple-A Syracuse after signing a minor league deal with the Mets in December, marking the eighth organization he’s joined since debuting with the Red Sox in 2013. His contract was selected on May 31, adding him to the Mets' active roster. By the All-Star break, Iglesias was posting a .999 OPS, and his hit Latin pop single, “OMG,” had become the team’s unofficial anthem.
Entering Friday, Iglesias carried an impressive .330/.377/.438 slash line across 76 games in New York, filling in capably at second base, third base and shortstop. During his 13-game hitting streak, he has gone 20-for-49 (.409) with two doubles, two RBIs, and 11 runs scored.
On Monday, Iglesias came through with a clutch, game-tying infield single with two outs and a runner on third in the eighth inning. His timely RBI set the stage for Starling Marte’s walk-off single in the 10th, lifting the Mets a game ahead of the Braves for the final NL Wild Card spot. After the win, Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza praised Iglesias for bringing "winning baseball" to the team through his versatility, energy, preparation and consistent quality at-bats.
“Importance of putting the ball in play,” Mendoza said. “The small ball, however you wanna call it, just having the awareness of the situation will dictate [how to play] and he’s done that plenty of times.”
With Iglesias and rookie Luisangel Acuña holding down two infield spots during McNeil and Lindor's absences, the Mets have stayed hot, winning seven of their last 10 games and pulling into the second NL Wild Card spot. They hold the tiebreaker over the Diamondbacks and lead the Braves by two games with nine left to play.