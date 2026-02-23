Darryl Strawberry Puts Pete Alonso on Blast For Leaving Mets

While New York Mets fans have a lot to focus on with their team during this season's spring training, many fans are keeping an eye on what's going on with the Baltimore Orioles.

This is because longtime Mets first baseman Pete Alonso took his talents to Baltimore in free agency after spending the first seven seasons of his big league career in Queens. And Alonso has gotten off to a scorching hot start this spring.

The Polar Bear has already mashed two home runs during the Orioles' first two spring training games, along with hitting a mammoth blast against an Orioles pitcher during live batting practice last week that went viral. On February 22, the right-handed slugger hit a 411-foot bomb during a game that has Orioles fans convinced their team is destined for a huge rebound in 2026 on the back of Alonso.

We still don't have the Wilt 100-point game footage, but here's video of Pete Alonso's 411-foot home run from earlier today.



Darryl Strawberry Gets Brutally Honest About Pete Alonso's Mets Exit

Last season, Alonso set the Mets franchise record for most all-time home runs, passing the 252 that the legendary Darryl Strawberry mashed during his career.

Strawberry spoke with the media on February 23 and didn't mince words about Alonso's departure from the team.

“I was really shocked that Pete would leave New York for Baltimore. Pete could have broken all the records and could have been on top of every offensive category for this organization and then sometimes when you don’t see that and realize how important that is, one day he is going to wake up just like I did and regret you didn’t stick where you are at," Strawberry said, per a February 23 article from Mike Puma of the New York Post.

New York Mets former player Darryl Strawberry | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Strawberry also added, “[Alonso] deserved all the credit for that and what he accomplished. I just don’t leave New York to go to Baltimore. Don’t get me wrong, I am not getting on Baltimore. But I am saying, this is New York, come on. Baltimore is a good place, but it’s not New York.”

“I think if [Alonso] just waited and said, ‘OK, I’ll stay at that, but give me a four-year deal, something like that, they could have worked it out,'" Strawberry continued.

For what it's worth, Alonso could not have re-signed with New York at the time he took the five-year, $155 million deal with Baltimore because the Mets never gave him a formal contract offer.

Perhaps this sentiment from Strawberry will prompt a response from the Polar Bear.

