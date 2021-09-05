Mets Lose Brandon Nimmo To IL Due To A Hamstring Strain

The Mets suffered a big loss in Brandon Nimmo, who landed on the IL with a hamstring strain on Saturday.

Just when things were starting to look up, the Mets got ambushed by another injury. And this time, it was their center fielder, Brandon Nimmo, who suffered a right hamstring strain, which landed him on the IL on Saturday.

Nimmo hurt his hamstring running the bases in the Mets' 11-9 victory over the Nationals in Game 1 of their doubleheader. Albert Almora Jr. replaced Nimmo in the game, and afterwards, the Mets placed him on the IL.

Luckily, Nimmo doesn't believe his hamstring strain is serious. Even still, there is not much time left in the regular season, which puts Nimmo's potential return in jeopardy.

"In my heart of hearts, I really do think I'm going to be back this season," said Nimmo after the Mets dropped the night cap to the Nationals by a score of 4-3.

The Mets called up infielder Travis Blankenhorn to replace him. However, the loss of Nimmo is a big hit for the Amazins' who are fighting for their lives in order to make the postseason.

Earlier in the season, Nimmo missed two months with a ligament tear near the base of his left index finger.

Now, he finds himself back on the IL with a hamstring injury, which is poor timing with just 26 games left in the regular season, and the surging Mets looking to make a run at the playoffs, as they are 3.5 games back of the Braves in the NL East.

Regardless, the Mets discovered some recent success batting Jonathan Villar out of the leadoff spot and Nimmo in the No. 2 hole. But they will have to find a way to win games without Nimmo in the lineup for at least the next 10 games.