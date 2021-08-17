August 17, 2021
Mets' Noah Syndergaard Nearing Rehab Assignment

Noah Syndergaard could begin a rehab assignment after he passes his final test on the Mets' seven-game road trip. Find out what the next steps are for the hard throwing right-hander.
The Mets are inching closer to getting back an impact arm to help bolster their pitching staff.

According to acting general manager Zack Scott, Noah Syndergaard is expected to face live hitters in batting practice for the first time since being shutdown on May 27 with right elbow inflammation.

As Scott went onto note, Syndergaard could face hitters twice on the Mets' current seven-game road trip and if all goes well, he could possibly begin a minor league rehab assignment afterwards.

Syndergaard has not pitched in a major league game since September of 2019 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020.

While the Mets have sorely missed his presence in their starting rotation, which has dropped off in the second-half of the season without ace Jacob deGrom (right elbow inflammation), Syndergaard will likely pitch out of the bullpen upon his return.

At the height of his career, Syndergaard was a top of the rotation starter, but in order for the Mets to maximize his value this season, the quickest way to get him back up to the big-leagues is by not fully stretching him out.

The Mets are eyeing an early-September return for Syndergaard, and if he can avoid any setbacks, this goal is beginning to look more attainable.

