Mets Outfielder Albert Almora Jr. Set to Begin a Rehab Assignment

The New York Mets could be getting another piece back shortly, as Albert Almora Jr. is set to being a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Albert Almora Jr. has joined Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

Almora has not played since May 12 when he sprained his left shoulder after crashing into the outfield wall.

The Mets signed Almora to a one-year, $1.25 million deal in the offseason to serve as their fifth outfielder.

While the 27-year-old is known for his slick defense in the outfield, he was off to a nightmarish start at the plate going 1-for-21 with just one walk in 20 games.

And upon his return, he is not necessarily guaranteed a spot due to the addition of Mason Williams, who has been slightly more productive in his first seven games with three hits and two walks.