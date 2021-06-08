Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
News
Search
Mets Outfielder Albert Almora Jr. Set to Begin a Rehab Assignment

Mets Outfielder Albert Almora Jr. Set to Begin a Rehab Assignment

The New York Mets could be getting another piece back shortly, as Albert Almora Jr. is set to being a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo Credit: MLB.com

The New York Mets could be getting another piece back shortly, as Albert Almora Jr. is set to being a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse.

The Mets could be getting another depth piece back in their outfield soon.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Albert Almora Jr. has joined Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment. 

Almora has not played since May 12 when he sprained his left shoulder after crashing into the outfield wall.

The Mets signed Almora to a one-year, $1.25 million deal in the offseason to serve as their fifth outfielder.

While the 27-year-old is known for his slick defense in the outfield, he was off to a nightmarish start at the plate going 1-for-21 with just one walk in 20 games.

And upon his return, he is not necessarily guaranteed a spot due to the addition of Mason Williams, who has been slightly more productive in his first seven games with three hits and two walks.

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil
News

Jeff McNeil Could Be Nearing a Return for the Mets

Mets outfielder Albert Almora makes a great catch to save multiple runs
News

Mets Outfielder Albert Almora Jr. Set to Begin a Rehab Assignment

Mets shortstop of the present Francisco Lindor fist bumps shortstop of the future Ronnie Mauricio
News

Inside the Mets: Mailbag Volume 1

Seattle Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic
News

Former Mets Top Prospect Sent Back to Minors After Poor Start

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom
News

Inside the Mets Notebook: Mets Pass First Big Test Against Padres, Rotation Re-Alignment and more

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman
News

Stroman Solid as Mets' Offense Powers Way to Series Split in San Diego

Mets' J.D. Davis and Brandon Nimmo high-five
News

Mets Injury Updates: Villar, Davis and Nimmo

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom
News

DeGrom spotless against Padres in Mets' Win