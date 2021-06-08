Mets Outfielder Albert Almora Jr. Set to Begin a Rehab Assignment
The Mets could be getting another depth piece back in their outfield soon.
According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Albert Almora Jr. has joined Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.
Almora has not played since May 12 when he sprained his left shoulder after crashing into the outfield wall.
The Mets signed Almora to a one-year, $1.25 million deal in the offseason to serve as their fifth outfielder.
While the 27-year-old is known for his slick defense in the outfield, he was off to a nightmarish start at the plate going 1-for-21 with just one walk in 20 games.
And upon his return, he is not necessarily guaranteed a spot due to the addition of Mason Williams, who has been slightly more productive in his first seven games with three hits and two walks.