Mets' Pete Alonso Not a Fan of MLB Cracking Down on Sticky Substances

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso does not agree with MLB's decision to crack down on pitchers for using sticky substances.

It's safe to say that Pete Alonso doesn't agree with MLB's crackdown on pitchers using sticky substances.

"Since the start of the game, pitchers have been using substances," said Alonso on a zoom call prior to Tuesday's game with the Orioles.

"For me whether they are using pine tar, rosin, sunscreen or bullfrog, or whatever they want to use to control the ball, let them use it because for me I go into the box and see guys throwing harder everyday," said Alonso. "And I don't want 99 mph slipping out of someone's hand because they didn't have enough feel for it."

"We all saw what happened to Kevin Pillar," said Alonso. "And that's scary. We are lucky he only had a broken nose. It could be a lot worst depending on, where it hits a guy."

Alonso believes the bigger issue is that the league manipulates the baseball based off the free agent class each year.

"The biggest concern is MLB manipulates the baseball year in and year out depending on free agency class, or guys being in an advanced part of their arbitration," said Alonso.

"In 2019, there was a huge class of free agent pitchers and then that's quote-unquote 'the juiced balls' and then 2020 was a strange year with the COVID season," said Alonso. "But now that we're back to playing in a regular season with a ton of shortstops or position players that are going to be paid a lot of money like high-caliber players - I mean, yeah, it's not a coincidence. It definitely is something that they do."

"Maybe if the league didn't change the baseballs, guys wouldn't have to use as much sticky stuff."

Alonso went on stress how unfair it is that the pitchers have to keep adjusting to throwing a different baseball every year.

He also acknowledged the fact that he has the utmost advantage as a hitter by using batting gloves, pine tar and a lizard skin to grip the bat.

Since returning from the IL, Alonso's hand and wrist are now pain free, which has allowed him to swing at full force. This has led to a hot stretch at the plate, going 10-for-30 with three home runs and nine RBIs in eight games.

The 26-year-old is fresh off a two home run performance in Tuesday night's matchup against the Orioles, and will look to have similar success in the series finale tonight.