Mets Place Acting GM Zack Scott On Administrative Leave

The Mets have placed acting general manager Zack Scott on administrative leave until further notice. Team president Sandy Alderson will assume Scott's role as general manager.

The plot thickens.

After Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on a DWI charge earlier this week, Scott pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday morning.

However, the Mets still opted to place Scott on administrative leave until further notice, which the team announced on Thursday afternoon. With only 30 games left to play on the schedule, this incident pretty much ruins any chance Scott may of had to have his interim GM tag turn into a permanent one this offseason.

In Scott's absence, the Mets' president of baseball operations, Sandy Alderson, will assume his role as GM. Alderson served as the Mets' GM from 2011-2018, leading the team to a NL East division title and World Series appearance in 2015, and a Wild Card berth in 2016.

So to recap, in less than a year, Alderson was brought in to serve as team president, but had to take over as president of baseball operations when Cohen couldn't find the right candidate. Now, Alderson will be the president of baseball ops and the general manager of the Mets to close out the 2021 season.

At this point, the writing is on the wall for Mr. Cohen. Stop this madness, and bring in the right people to run your baseball team this winter.

He failed to do so in year-1, which has led to familiar dysfunction, despite a new ownership group. This has never been more evident than in the the past week.

As for Scott, his next court hearing is scheduled for October 7.