Mets Receive Good News Amid Young Hurler's Injury Scare

The New York Mets received some promising injury news regarding a key member of their rotation.

Jul 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Christian Scott (45) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK - The New York Mets are breathing a sigh of relief.

Prior to Game 2 of the second-leg of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, manager Carlos Mendoza shared some promising news amid rookie right-handed starter Christian Scott's injury scare.

According to Mendoza, Scott's MRI revealed a UCL sprain and elbow inflammation, as opposed to a tear. So the plan moving forward will be rest and rehab for the first-year big-leaguer. Scott will be shut down from throwing for two weeks, but the Mets are hoping he can begin ramping up shortly thereafter.

Both Mendoza and Scott seemed relieved by the diagnosis, and each shared their optimism that this elbow issue won't be season-ending.

“I expect him [to return this year],” Mendoza said. “We’ll wait the next two weeks and see how he progresses when he builds back up, but we feel pretty good about him being him back this year.”

“We see it as a positive sign,” Mendoza said. “Every time you send a pitcher for an MRI on the elbow, you never know. It’s a relief.”

Scott appeared to be confident that this UCL ailment is similar to the one he dealt with towards the end of last season. The 25-year-old missed a portion of his 2023 campaign with a UCL sprain, but did not require surgery.

Scott already surpassed his career-high in professional innings (89.2) this year after throwing 87.2 innings a season ago.

As SNY's baseball insider Andy Martino later reported, righty Tylor Megill is likely to start on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves in place of Scott.

