Mets Sign Versatile Infielder Eduardo Escobar On 2-Year Deal

It has been one week since the Mets introduced new general manager Billy Eppler, and he has already made a significant move.

On Friday, Nov. 26, the team signed versatile infielder Eduardo Escobar to a two-year, $20 million deal, which includes a third-year club option.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman was the first to report on the agreement, and Joel Sherman of The New York Post was on the contract figures and details.

Escobar is coming off a solid campaign for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers, where he slugged 28 home runs and drove in 90 RBI with a .786 OPS in 146 games.

The soon-to-be 33-year-old made the first All-Star appearance of his career after smashing 20 long balls in the first half, but he only produced a mere total of eight homers following the midsummer classic.

Regardless, he will fill the Mets' hole at third base, and also holds the ability to play second, first, shortstop or potentially serve as a DH. Escobar is a switch hitter like Francisco Lindor as well, which helps balance out the Mets' lineup.

The short-term contract of Escobar signals that the Mets do not intend on blocking their top prospect infielders that are nearing a call-up to the big-leagues in the next 1-2 seasons.

This trio includes Mark Vientos, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio. And in the meantime, the Mets now have a solid major league solution at the hot corner, who provides power and depth at a multitude of positions.

According to a number of reports, the Mets are still very much in on bringing back Javier Báez. And unlike Steven Matz, The Athletic revealed that Báez's agents would allow Steve Cohen to get the chance to match any outside offer from other teams.

Adding Escobar is a start, but if they can bring back Báez, their infield would be stamped with four players that are capable of hitting over 30 home runs next season.

Although Escobar had a rough season in a Covid-shortened 2020 campaign, he bounced back last season. Not to mention, he smashed a total of 78 home runs, drove in 202 RBIs with a .828 OPS from 2018-2019.