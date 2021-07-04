Mets To Activate Jonathan Villar For Game 2 Of Subway Series DH

The Mets will activate infielder Jonathan Villar prior to Game 2 of their Subway Series doubleheader on Sunday. They also placed RHP Sean Reid-Foley on the IL with right elbow inflammation and called up Yennsy Diaz to take his spot.

Prior to Game 2 of the Mets' Fourth of July Subway Series doubleheader with the Yankees, the team plans to activate infielder Jonathan Villar (right calf strain) from the Injured list.

According to manager Luis Rojas, Villar is expected to start in Game 2, with Jeff McNeil likely sitting in the nightcap for some scheduled rest since he recently returned from a hamstring issue.

Game 2 Starting Pitcher

Although Rojas didn't officially confirm the Mets' starter for Game 2 of the doubleheader, he did say there is a strong chance that it will be right-hander Corey Oswalt.

Oswalt is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA and six strikeouts in 6.1 innings this season.

Roster Move

There was also a roster move made prior to Game 1. Right-handed pitcher Sean Reid-Foley was placed on the IL with right elbow inflammation, and as a result, Yennsy Diaz was called up to take his spot.

J.D. Davis Update

The Mets are still mulling their options with third baseman J.D. Davis (hand sprain).

Davis has played in two rehab games for Triple-A Syracuse, while picking up his first hit yesterday.

As of now, Rojas says they have not yet decided on whether they will bring him back to the big-league club next weekend, or let him receive more at-bats on his rehab assignment.