Skip to main content

Mets To Add Wayne Kirby As 1B Coach, Clayton McCullough Unlikely To Leave Dodgers

The Mets are set to add Wayne Kirby to be Buck Showalter's first base coach and Clayton McCullough is unlikely to leave the Dodgers.

When Buck Showalter officially took over as the Mets' next manager in December, he already had some names in mind that could be potential fits on his coaching staff.

Now, Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler are close to making another hire to the staff by adding a familiar face.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the team is expected to name Wayne Kirby as their first base coach (later confirmed by MLB Network). Kirby, 57, was Showalter's first base/outfield coach in Baltimore from 2011-2018. 

Kirby spent the last two seasons as the Padres' first base coach, but became available after San Diego fired manager Jayce Tingler in October. The Los Angeles Angels attempted to hire Kirby to their staff earlier in the offseason, but failed to reach an agreement. 

Kirby will instead reunite with Showalter in Queens, essentially replacing Tony Tarasco, who was the Mets' first base/outfield coach last season. Ironically, Kirby also played the final season of his big-league career with the Mets back in 1998.

In addition to Kirby, the Mets are finalizing an agreement with Joey Cora who will be their third base coach, per Mike Puma of The New York Post.

Read More

With Kirby, Cora and pitching coach Jeremy Hefner on board, Showalter still must fill a slew of vacancies at bench coach, hitting coach, bullpen and assistant hitting and pitching coaches. 

The Mets are said to be talking to a "headline-grabbing" bench coach candidate, but are currently involved in tricky negotiations with this individual, as Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reported on Wednesday.

As Thosar went onto reveal, ex-manager and former All-Star center fielder Carlos Beltran is not being considered for this position. Beltran spent two months as the Mets' skipper during the 2019-2020 offseason before getting fired for his involvement in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

Last night, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough, who interviewed for the Mets' managerial vacancy last month and impressed the organization, has been considered as a fit for New York's bench coach opening. However, the Mets do not believe that he will leave Los Angeles to coach elsewhere since he has turned down other opportunities in the past, per Heyman. 

Former Mets second baseman and ex-minor league manager Edgardo Alfonzo has also reached out to the team about returning in a coaching or player development role, but has not received any interest from the organization, as The Post said. 

The Mets are expected to finalize their coaching staff by this weekend, per Thosar. 

Wayne Kirby and Clayton McCullough
News

Mets To Add Wayne Kirby As 1B Coach, Clayton McCullough Unlikely To Leave Dodgers

4 minutes ago
Wayne Kirby
News

Report: Mets' Coaching Staff Expected To Be Finalized By Weekend

14 hours ago
Clayton McCullough
News

Why This Ex-Managerial Candidate Makes Sense As Next Mets' Bench Coach

Jan 5, 2022
Joey Cora
News

Mets To Hire Joey Cora To Be Buck Showalter's 3B Coach

Jan 4, 2022
Sep 14, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Citi Field.
News

Report: Mets Were In Contact With Jeurys Familia Prior To Lockout

Jan 4, 2022
Andrew Chafin
News

10 Potential Bullpen Options The Mets Can Pursue

Jan 3, 2022
Mets GM Billy Eppler
News

5 Moves The Mets Must Make In The New Year

Jan 1, 2022
Should the Mets trade Jeff McNeil or Dom Smith?
News

Should The Mets Trade Jeff McNeil Or Dom Smith?

Dec 30, 2021