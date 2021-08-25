Tylor Megill Shelled By Giants In Worst Outing Of Career As Mets Drop Series Opener

Mets rookie Tylor Megill endured the worst start of his big-league career, as he got shelled by the Giants in an 8-0 series opener loss.

Despite shutting down the Giants across six innings of one-run baseball in his last start, Mets rookie Tylor Megill had to face them again six days later and got ambushed on Tuesday night in an 8-0 loss.

In what proved to be the worst outing of Megill's young big-league career, the Giants jumped all over him for seven runs on 11 hits, while blasting four homers.

Megill lasted just 3.2 innings, before Trevor Williams came on in relief of his clunker with two outs in the top of the fourth. As a result of this poor performance, Megill's record dropped to 1-3 and his ERA ballooned up from 3.21 to 4.07 on the season.

"I didn't really have a lot of off-speed command today," said Megill after the game. "And it seemed as though their game plan was totally different this time around. Aggressive and swinging early in counts. They were ready to hit fastballs and they ran it up."

After not pitching at all in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the minor league season, the Mets have asked a lot of Megill, who officially reached the 100 innings mark tonight between the majors and minors this year. And at this point, his workload is something worth keeping an eye on, as his previous career-high for innings pitched was 71.2, which came two years ago in 2019.

Following Megill's exit, the Mets found themselves in a 7-0 hole that they never came close to climbing out of.

And that's partly because of Giants lefty spot starter Sammy Long, who shut them down through 5.1 scoreless innings.

Despite getting Francisco Lindor back from the injured list, pairing him up with Javier Báez for the first time, the Mets' offense showed little-to-no signs of life with just five hits and zero runs on the night.

In the top of the eighth, the Giants added another run against Miguel Castro on an infield single from Brandon Belt. Belt went 4-for-5 with two homers and three RBIs in this contest, while the Giants' offense as a whole had 15 hits.

Overall, the Amazins' made mistake after mistake, and just looked flat in almost every aspect of the game. And although they pulled out a big win in their series finale with the Dodgers on Sunday, they once again failed to create any momentum, which is why they have fallen so far in the standings.

The Mets are now 61-64 on the season, but might not lose ground in the NL East, if the Yankees hang onto beat the first-place Braves.

However, Tuesday evening's loss made any hope of a Mets' playoff berth/turnaround look like a pipe dream at this point.