Mets 'Wish' They Could Make This Crucial Trade
The New York Mets are rolling right now.
Heading into Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, New York had won nine consecutive games and 17 of their last 21 contests. Since May 31, the Mets have a 55-31 record, which is the best in all of Major League Baseball.
The Mets have managed this impressive success without much consistency from some of their starting pitchers. While this hasn't kept them from winning games, the lack of depth in their starting rotation could cause some problems for the Mets if they make the postseason.
It's also why Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote that "A Trade for a starting pitcher," is the one trade New York wishes they could make right now in a September 8 article.
"The 1-2 punch of David Peterson and Sean Manaea has done a lot of heavy lifting lately. The Mets have won 12 of Manaea's last 14 starts, as well as 14 of Peterson's last 16 outings," Miller wrote.
"Since July 30, though, Luis Severino has a 4.66 ERA, Jose Quintana is nearly a full run worse at 5.63, Paul Blackburn split the difference with a 5.18 mark in his five starts before landing on the IL and the best case scenario with Kodai Senga is that he makes one start at the end of the regular season once he's eligible to return from the 60-day IL.
"One more reliable arm in the rotation could get them over the hump and into the postseason," he added.
While Miller is right in asserting that a stable starter would make Mets fans feel better about the rest of this season, the team's current form shows that they can win games regardless of who's on the mound.