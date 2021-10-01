Michael Conforto Opens Up About Possible Last Home Game With Mets

Michael Conforto opened up about what could be his final home game with the Mets.

NEW YORK- After spending all six seasons of his big-league career with the Mets, Michael Conforto opened up about what could possibly be his final home game in Queens.

"I understand that it could be the last game," Conforto told SNY prior to Thursday's series finale at Citi Field with the Marlins. "The emotions are there, I had a little trouble sleeping last night if I'm being completely honest.

"There's been so much that's happened here. It's been a wild ride, a lot of ups and downs," Conforto said. "But like I've said many times before, I've grew up in a lot of ways here. I never thought I'd be in New York to start my career and when I did get the opportunity, I was extremely excited and I felt very fortunate to go to the peak of the big market. And so, It's definitely going to be an emotional game."

The Mets selected Conforto in the first-round of the 2014 MLB draft out of Oregon State University. And one-year later, he found himself making his MLB debut during a pivotal point in the 2015 season, helping the Mets make a run to capture an NL East title.

Conforto made an instant impact for that Mets team, taking over as their starting left fielder on their journey to the World Series. And in Game 4 of said World Series, Conforto became the first rookie since Andruw Jones in 1996 to have a multi-home run performance in a WS contest.

From there, Conforto went on to have a stellar career with the Mets, accumulating 131 homers, 392 RBIs and an .822 OPS in 755 games. He also made the All-Star team back in 2017.

With his free agency decision looming, Conforto has been hit right in the feels, soaking up the reality that his time with the Mets could be coming to an end this winter.

"There's a lot of stuff going on today. Packing up and getting ready to go on the road and packing up to go home, so I've been staying busy but it's going to be a special game," said Conforto. "Regardless of what goes down in the offseason, we'll see what happens, but this feels like home in a lot of ways."

One factor riding on Conforto possibly sticking around for at least another season, is due to the disappointing 2021 campaign he has endured. In 123 games, Conforto slashed an anemic .225/.338/.370 with a .708 OPS, 13 homers and 52 RBIs.

This means the Mets could potentially extend him a one-year qualifying offer so he can build his value back up next season, before re-entering the free agent market after 2022.

Conforto is still just 28-years-old, and his overall track record speaks for itself. Not to mention, he is excellent defensively in right field.

Maybe there is a team that takes these factors into account and dishes out big money to Conforto on a long-term deal. But at this point, it seems like Conforto will be a Met next season, as long as the team chooses to extend him the QO.

"Michael Conforto has been a stalwart for us for many years…We think very highly of Michael…Obviously, Michael has not had the year he would have liked, but his career speaks for itself," said team president Sandy Alderson during his press conference on Wednesday.

According to Alderson, the Mets will be making a decision on Conforto in the coming weeks.

And given the history of their extensive relationship, nobody knows Conforto's value better than the Mets. This leaves the door open for at least another year together, before a possible breakup.

Regardless, the end of the 2021 season is an emotional one for Conforto due to all he has accomplished with the Mets, and the uncertainty surrounding his upcoming free agency.