Mike Piazza Talks Old Timers' Day, Rivalry with Braves, Edwin Diaz's Dominance

NEW YORK - If you find yourself in the 300's section of Citi Field, you will notice the "Piazza 31 Club by True Vodka."

Equipped with a full bar, high and low top tables, couches, high-definition televisions and concession stands, as well as a view of the New York City skyline, it's just one of the stadiums many attractions.

"True Vodka" is one of Mets great, Mike Piazza's, many entrepreneurial endeavors, and one that holds a special place in his heart, as it is made in Italy.

On Friday at Citi Field, Piazza was present to introduce the partnership between True Vodka and the Mets.

“The most important thing for me is to have a presence (at Citi Field), and that I connect with the fans and connect with the team," Piazza said.

The Hall-of-Famer and beloved Met also talked about the 2022 team, Old Timers' Day and more at the event.

On the 2022 team...

Piazza lauded the 2022 Mets, saying he thinks they are a very good team who has an ability to pick themselves and each other up when the goings get tough.

Piazza, who played in two postseasons with the Mets in 1999-00, said now it's about finishing up this season strong and keeping the momentum going into the playoffs.

I think they’re a very good ballclub," Piazza said on Friday. "I think they’re doing a lot of things right. I’m excited about the ability of them to bounce back after a couple of hurdles this year. Look, the playoffs are another season in itself. I think what you try to do is bring the momentum up to the end of the year. I know it’s a little different with the wild card, and the playoff teams, and if you get a bye in the first round, I believe you still have to take this all into account, but look, if you play the game the way they are playing the game, there’s no question they can beat anybody."

"You just, No. 1, have to stay healthy. No. 2, continue to do the things a good team does. Play together, pick each other up. The bullpen has to stay strong, so I think now the mission is hopefully having a strong finish, and putting themselves in a position to go deep into October."

On rivalries of the past and present with the Atlanta Braves...

It's no secret the Mets and Braves have been rivals for a long time, especially during Piazza's time in Queens.

Piazza said that people have said to him in the past relatively often that the Mets of his time were great, but they just couldn't supersede the Braves.

"Well, they had four Hall-of-Famers," Piazza laughed. "So they were a good ballclub. I think maybe it’s good that it’s the next generation, sometimes you just sort of need to turn the page. New guys don’t know about some of the struggles we had. Look, they were a great team. We had our good games, great battles with them.

"Obviously, we could never get over the top with them, but the one time we did go to the World Series, we were fortunate to play St. Louis, they had lost their round."

Currently, Piazza has been impressed with how the Mets have battled the Braves, and said he hopes it's a positive sign for the rest of this year.

"They were at a time when they needed a good series," Piazza said about last week's series with the Braves. "I thought that was an interesting test of a team. When everyone is like “is this their struggle point” and they were able to dig down deep and have a good series. I think, and hope, that that’s a good indicator for good things to come in the future."

On Old Timers' Day...

Piazza expressed his excitement for Old Timers' Day and how the Mets are now doing a better job of honoring its past.

Though, the former catcher said to temper your expectations because he's not as flexible as he once was and is certainly going to be feeling it the next day.

"I was in the gym this morning, and my daughter said to me, 'Daddy you better stretch,'” Piazza joked. "I realized I’m not as flexible as I used to be. I look at it this way: it’s just one game, so I’ll probably be in the tub afterwards because I’ll be really sore. It’s a great roster. It’s a lot of fun.

"Obviously, those events haven’t been prevalent in the last few years, and I think this is really exciting. The roster is really great. It’s going to be fun. I mean, I wish we could play more than three innings. I said 'why don’t we start at noon? We can play a doubleheader.'

Will Piazza rocket one over the Great Wall of Flushing?

"People are like 'you gotta go deep,'" Piazza said. "I’m like, I just want to make contact. I just want to make contact. They’re like, 'go oppo!' I haven’t swung a bat in seven years! Let’s just keep things low expectations, and if I catch one that will be a treat."

On the dominance of Mets closing pitcher, Edwin Diaz...

It's no secret Edwin Diaz has been automatic as the Mets closer this season, and Piazza has taken notice, and praises his resilience.

"Even though he really struggled, I think there’s always a silver lining, Piazza said. "He went through the cauldron here. I mean, he had two feet out the door. Everyone was ready to give up on him when he was struggling, and was able to turn it around.

I heard some things about his arm angle, and that’s important, but ultimately, it also comes from his head and his heart. Pitching is mechanics, but you also have the intestinal fortitude to really get through a tough time. It would have been the easiest thing for him to roll over and say 'I can’t pitch here and I need to go somewhere else and figure it out,' but it shows a lot of character.

"Now he’s almost unhittable, knock on wood. The fact that he did struggle, there’s a positive in that. As much as you hate going through those times, he was able to find and check himself and dig down deep and improve."

You can catch Piazza at Old Timers' Day on Saturday, Aug. 27, or drop by the Piazza 31 Club and pick up a drink during game time.

Read More:

- Tyler Naquin Talks Playing Former Team, Joining Mets

- Starling Marte Producing at High Clip For New York Mets

- Adam Ottavino Becoming Integral Part of Mets Bullpen

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@rtpiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.