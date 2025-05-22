MLB insider predicts Edwin Diaz to opt out of Mets contract
With New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz beginning to show signs of his dominant form, could the All-Star closer be looking for a new contract in the near future?
In a May 21 article for The Athletic, former MLB general manager and baseball insider Jim Bowden predicts that Díaz will opt out of his current deal with the Mets.
"Díaz has converted all 10 of his save opportunities this season. He’s averaging 13.0 strikeouts per nine innings and 4.0 walks per nine. He has 235 saves and a 3.00 ERA over his nine-year career," Bowden wrote.
"Díaz holds $18.5 million player options for 2026 and 2027, and the Mets have a $20.4 million club option for 2028. If Díaz continues to pitch at a high level this season, I expect him to opt out in November to pursue a longer-term deal. The two-time All-Star remains one of the best closers in the game."
Read More: Mets' Edwin Díaz showing signs of recapturing dominant form
The 31-year-old is in the third year of a five-year, $102 million contract he signed with New York in November 2022, and can opt out of his current deal as Bowden alluded to after this season. While Díaz has not indicated whether he'll opt out of his contract when the 2025 campaign ends, it is certainly worth watching, especially since the righty has had a strong season thus far.
In 19 games this season, Díaz is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA across 19 innings pitched; in addition to being a perfect 10-for-10 in save opportunities, the Mets' closer has racked up three times as many strikeouts (27) as walks (9).
If Díaz continues to show impressive strides this season and gives glimpses of his historic 2022 season, it would not be a surprise if the hard-throwing righty may want to see where his market is this offseason.