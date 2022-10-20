The kid has jokes.

Relief pitcher Drew Smith took to the comments section on Instagram to make a hilarious pitch to closer Edwin Diaz to re-sign with the New York Mets.

It all started when Diaz posted a picture of himself thanking the fans for a great season. That's when Smith swooped into the comments section with the following proposal.

"I'll give you an extra $100 if you sign back with us," Smith wrote.

This sparked several comments from Mets fans offering Diaz the same thing as Smith. One fan even suggested they create a GoFundMe page for the Mets to re-sign their All-Star closer.

Following a historic season Diaz, who is about to become a free agent for the first time in his career, is expected to receive a lucrative contract that could be record-breaking in the $100 million-range.

The good news for the Mets is that they have a deep pocketed owner in Steve Cohen, who sees the entertainment aspect that Diaz brings with his famous "Narco" entrance music by Timmy Trumpet.

And at least one Met is publicly advocating for Cohen to keep Diaz around.

"@sugardiaz39 look at all the extra money we've collected for you on top of the pile Steve [Cohen] will offer," Smith wrote.

It's safe to say that Diaz was more than amused by Smith's and the fan's attempt to chip in in order for him to remain in Queens.

"@drewsmith laughing emojis love u brother," Diaz wrote.

