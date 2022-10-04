Skip to main content

Elton John Trolls New York Mets After Braves Sweep

Elton John trolls New York Mets after Braves sweep.

As if getting swept by the Braves wasn't bad enough, Sir Elton John even poked fun at the Mets afterward.

John, a legendary musician, and massive Braves fan, brought up the Mets during his concert in Nashville after Atlanta swept the third and final game on Sunday night.

“And something that makes me very happy tonight: The Braves swept the Mets,” John said to the crowd while pumping fist.

With the Braves' sweep of the Mets, they need to win just one more game to clinch the NL East title, which would be the fifth straight year they will have won the division.

John owns a home in Atlanta and has been a longtime Braves fan. He used to make semi-regular visits to the team when Bobby Cox was the manager from 1990-2010.

As for the Mets, they must win out, and the Braves must lose their last two games, in order to win the division.

In all likelihood, the Mets will be hosting the Wild Card series at Citi Field this weekend as a result of getting swept in Atlanta. This could put them up against the San Diego Padres or Philadelphia Phillies.

